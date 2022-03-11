Ariela and Biniyam are the only returning couple on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance — Here’s what viewers are saying

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre return for 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance is around the corner and we just got a glimpse of the new couples. However, there are two familiar faces in the mix– Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre– from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Fans of the franchise have aired their excitement at the new crop of reality TV stars and they also had plenty to say about Ariela and Biniyam’s return.

Last season the couple’s turbulent relationship played out onscreen and frustrated viewers.

However, there have been some exciting changes since the show ended. The couple no longer has the strain of a long-distance relationship to contend with but their relationship still has its challenges.

Biniyam has left Ethiopia and is now living in the U.S. with Ariela and their son, so we’ll get to see their new family dynamic.

But not everyone is happy to see these 90 Day Fiance stars again.

Ariela and Biniyam are returning for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance

Ariela and Biniyam are the only couple from their franchise returning for the newest season of 90 Day Fiance and they have a lot of drama in store for viewers.

The tensions between Ariela and Biniyam’s sisters will come to a head and there’s a dramatic moment in the Season 9 trailer which showed Ariela getting a drink thrown in her face.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

We’ll have to wait until the season premiere to see how it all plays out but TLC fans are already expressing their opinion on the new and returning couples.

A 90 Day Fiance fan page shared photos of the cast and based on the comments not everyone is happy to see Biniyam and Ariela.

“I was so excited for the new couples. Until I saw Ari, and Bini” said one Instagram user.

“Nobody asked for Ari and Bini,” added another commenter.

Someone else also questioned, “Why are Ari and Bini on again?”

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Meanwhile, another 90 Day viewer also called the couple “Toxic and boring.”

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers comment on Biniyam and Ariela’s return

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance is only a few weeks away and viewers are excited about the new couples.

Not everyone was thrilled for the return of Biniyam and Ariela but some people confessed to being happy that their story will continue to play out.

“I’m excited to see Bini and Ari!!” said one Instagram commenter. “This season they should be in America. All the great content he posts on IG. This is going to be great!”

“Loving these new (and the returning) cast members!” added someone else.

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Are you excited to see Biniyam and Ari again?

90 Day Fiance Season 9 premieres Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.