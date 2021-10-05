Arie Luyendyk Jr proposes to Lauren Burnham for a second time — See pics of her new ring

Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposes to Lauren Burnham once again and explains why he popped the question for a second time. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk has proposed to his wife Lauren Burnham for a second time.

The professional race car diver took Lauren back to where they got married in Hawaii just two years ago.

There, he surprised her as he got down on one knee and proposed to her again.

He documented the moment in an Instagram post.

He captioned the post, “You deserve it all, love this life with you! Do you think Lauren was expecting this?”

In the pictures, he’s down on one knee, and each slide shows the stages of Lauren’s reaction.

Arie Luyendyk gives Lauren Burnham a new engagement ring

Of course, a new proposal means a new ring.

Lauren showed off pictures of the new ring on her own Instagram post dedicated to the proposal.

She captioned the post, “we’re ENGAGED! again💍 this time, just for us.”

The first picture shows a clear shot of the oval cut ring. A band of tiny diamonds accompanies the large oval diamond.

Some fans may think two proposals are redundant, but Arie had a good reason behind it.

“The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for,” Arie said of his decision in a YouTube video. “We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today. I’m a little nervous. … Cross your fingers for me.”

It seems like his proposal went well based on his and Lauren’s Instagram posts.

The two have come a long way since their first proposal. They have three children. A two-year-old named Alessi and newborn twins named Lux and Senna.

How Arie and Lauren met on The Bachelor

Lauren and Arie have one of the more controversial relationships of the franchise.

Arie hosted The Bachelor Season 22, five years after appearing on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette.

Arie had a difficult decision to make regarding his final two women, Lauren and Becca Kufrin.

Initially, Arie chose Becca. However, it was revealed during the After The Final Rose special that he had a change of heart and was still in love with Lauren.

Arie visited Lauren, and she admitted she still had feelings for him, but he then had the tough part of breaking up with Becca.

The painful breakup aired during the After The Final Rose special, completely unedited, bringing viewers to root for Becca and condemn Arie for how he handled the situation.

However, the backlash has seemed to die down after Arie and Lauren proved that they’re in it for the long run.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2022.