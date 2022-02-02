Arie and Lauren Luyendyk reveal what happened during the former Bachelor’s vasectomy

The Bachelor’s Arie and Lauren Luyendyk reveal he almost fainted during the procedure. Pic credit: @Lauren & Arie/YouTube

A vasectomy is not for the faint of heart, according to former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk and his wife, Lauren.

The Bachelor couple revealed Arie almost fainted during the procedure and even began pulling out his hair.

Lauren and Arie answered questions about the actual process, what doubts they struggled with, and the emotional impact of the procedure in their new vasectomy vlog.

Arie Luyendyk Jr almost fainted during his vasectomy

Arie described his increasing anxiety levels in the hours leading up to the vasectomy in the video. The couple even stopped filming at one point because Arie was so overwhelmed.

Lauren revealed she watched Arie go white and break out in a sweat during the appointment. She even admitted pinching her husband to try to distract him from the pain.

Arie also said the vasectomy felt like being kicked as hard as possible and that he was primarily focused on not passing out from the pain.

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk had second thoughts about the vasectomy

The physical fallout wasn’t the only obstacle the couple faced, however. Arie revealed that Lauren was having second thoughts the night before about the vasectomy.

“It was the first time we felt our age difference,” Arie said in the video. He explained that he probably would not have gotten the procedure done if he was closer to 30-years-old like Lauren.

Lauren said she struggled with being ready to close the chapter on any more children as she didn’t go into her latest pregnancy prepared for it to be her last.

However, the two made the decision as a family and Lauren was fully supportive on the day of the procedure.

“We love our kids so much, and I think we’re good with three,” Arie said. “Still terrified though. I feel like I’m taking one for the team here,” he joked before the appointment.

The Bachelor alums didn’t completely close the door on extending their family, however. Both Arie and Lauren agreed they would be open to adopting in the future.

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk revealed their favorite things about getting a vasectomy

The couple also showed off their three children, including several clips in the video of their oldest daughter and twins playing together around the house.

Despite the less-than-enjoyable experience, it does appear that Arie and Lauren are already enjoying the results of their decision.

Lauren spoke out about how she’s struggled with traditional birth control methods and the impact they have on her mood, which was one factor in their decision to get a vasectomy.

Arie also described what’s changed for the better since the procedure.

“We were on a walk last night and it does make you soak in the time we have now with the little babies,” Arie said of appreciating their three children. “Now we know 100% positively that there’ll be no more babies in our future.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.