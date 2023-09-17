Ariana Madix says Vanderpump Rules cast is supporting her Dancing with the Stars stint

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is almost upon us, and both the dancers and fans of the show are getting excited for the big premiere night.

Now that we know the full cast, we’re learning more about who their fans are and what to expect when it comes to voting.

After all, the fan vote can make or break the season for a dancer — sometimes if they aren’t even that good.

In the past, we’ve seen some big upsets where a celebrity will win the season, and viewers blame it on their fans, who rabidly cast votes no matter how well they actually perform.

And we’re not saying that will happen with Ariana Madix. She’ll probably do very well this season, partially due to how long she’s had to prepare for this role.

But she has some serious support from fans and friends as she gears up for the stiff competition.

Vanderpump Rules cast stands behind Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules cast is all in regarding Ariana Madix competing on Dancing with the Stars.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ariana opened up about whether we’ll see them in the audience, and if she has her way, they definitely will.

“I hope so,” Ariana said when asked if her Bravo family would be in the audience. “I’m looking forward to seeing my girls come and support.”

She’s hoping to see two special members of the Vanderpump Rules family — Scheana Shay and Lala Kent’s daughters, Summer and Ocean.

“I really hope I can make it to Disney Week, because I really want Summer and Ocean to be able to come watch and see all the Disney dancers,” Ariana shared. “I would love to see what Summer thinks. I know she’s a big Moana fan, a big Frozen fan. I just want to make her proud. She’s my little bestie, because she’s my bestie’s baby. She is so cute.”

Tom Sandoval is cheering for Ariana Madix

Even Tom Sandoval is pulling for Ariana Madix even though she wants nothing to do with him.

The former couple split earlier this year after Ariana learned he had been cheating on her with their mutual friend, Raquel Leviss. Scandoval erupted following the revelation, bringing a huge spotlight to Vanderpump Rules.

And even though Ariana isn’t on great terms with her ex-boyfriend, he’s pulling out all the stops to support her.

“I’ll be doing both, voting and watching. I’m really excited for her,” Tom told ET. “I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.