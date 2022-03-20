Ariana Madix calls out false reports Tom Schwartz crashed at her place following split from Katie Maloney

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix called out news outlets that falsely reported Tom Schwartz was living with her and Tom Sandoval amid split from wife Katie Maloney. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is setting the record straight when it comes to who she’s letting crash at her house. Not long after rumors began swirling that Ariana’s co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were experiencing marital issues, the pair released separate statements confirming that they had, in fact, separated.

It didn’t take long before speculation began questioning how the former couple’s separation would occur. As it turns out, several news outlets alleged that Tom had moved out of his marital home with Katie and was staying with some friends. The main assumption seemed to indicate that Tom was staying with his pals, Ariana, and her long-term boyfriend (and Tom Schwartz’s BFF), Tom Sandoval.

While the rumors and reports seemed relatively harmless, Ariana took to social media to call out specific outlets and confirmed whether or not Schwartz was truly staying with her and Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix reveals if Tom Schwartz is staying with her and Tom Sandoval amid split from Katie Maloney

Over on her Instagram Stories, Ariana shared a selfie where she was propped up in her bed.

With a stoic look on her face and her hand up in a serving gesture, Ariana clarified recent reports that Schwartz was staying with her and Sandoval while working out his separation with Katie.

“nobody is crashing at our house,” she wrote in the post. “stop saying that.”

She tagged three media outlets in the story.

Ariana launches new ‘DIY’ cocktail business

While fielding questions about Schwartz’s marriage and her boyfriend, Sandoval, being on the road with his cover band, Ariana has been busy making a new business for herself.

Ariana recently launched DFH Cocktails. Standing for “Drink From Home,” Ariana’s new business makes it easy for amateur drink makers and party hosts to look like legitimate mixologists by ordering ready-to-make cocktail mixes that are shipped right to your front door.

As longtime fans know, Ariana and Tom are passionate about the cocktail world and making drinks to enhance any gathering. After the success of their book Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, Ariana seems ready to take on this new venture in addition to starring on the hit Bravo show.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.