Ariana Grande offers fans a rare glimpse of PDA with husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande on the Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Ariana Grande is mostly a private person.

Even when she posts pictures on Instagram, it is usually just selfies or shots from her appearances, as she keeps her private life to herself.

That made her post this week with husband Dalton Gomez a special treat for her fans.

Ariana Grande offers fans glimpse of her husband

On Wednesday, Ariana Grande posted two very special photos on her Instagram account, ones that showed more than just her posing for a camera.

In the first photo, Ariana was hugging her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Ariana wore a little black dress and black heels, with one foot off the ground as she posed for the photo with her eyes closed, her head turned away from Dalton.

Dalton wore a grey suit and a black tie as the two stood outdoors under a full moon.

She simply captioned the photo with an emoji of a red heart with an arrow through it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second photo, she shared a quick shot of the two kissing under the moon before she turned and looked away, clearly showing the first photo happened immediately after this video clip.

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021 after the two dated for just over a year.

Dalton was a real estate agent and the two got engaged over the Christmas holiday in 2020.

At the time of their wedding, Ariana shared a great shot of them kissing at the beautiful event.

However, the couple keep their relationship mostly private and out of the public spotlight. Dalton even made his Instagram account private after the news broke that they were dating.

Ariana Grande likely leaving The Voice after one season

Ariana Grande was competing on The Voice in 2021 as a coach, and while NBC thought she was the right fit for the job, things have changed.

Ariana has a massive social media following, but the television ratings for The Voice didn’t rise with her appearance. Not only that, but Ariana’s fans didn’t turn out to vote for her singers and she ended up sitting out the finale with no one competing for the win.

As a result, it seems Ariana will be gone next season. She is going to be starring in the new movie adaptation of Wicked, which will be filming around the same time that The Voice is launching in 2022.

There are rumors that NBC has approached Jennifer Lopez to replace Ariana.

The Voice is on hiatus. The reality singing competition series should return to NBC in late 2022.