Ariana Grande fighting anti-trans legislation with $1.5 million donation

Ariana Grande in a music video. Pic credit: Ariana Grande/YouTube

The Voice coach Ariana Grande has planted her flag and showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Gay Times, Ariana has pledged to match all donations up to $1.5 million to help advocate for the rights of trans youth.

This is in response to a current rash of legislation that many view as anti-trans sweeping through the United States.

Ariana Grande offers to donate up to $1.5 million to fight anti-trans legislation

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to ask her fans to help her fight anti-trans legislation.

She is teaming with Pledge.to in order to help raise the money.

“Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Ariana wrote in the caption. “This will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Inside the image itself, it said, “this fund was created to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Among the organizations benefitting from the move are the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Tennessee Equality Project, and the Zebra Coalition.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ariana will match all donations up to $1.5 million, which means if it tops out at that amount, $3 million will go to aid the youth facing the discriminatory legislation.

Ariana Grande’s work with the LGBTQ+ community

This is nothing new, as Ariana Grande has always been an ally and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

At only 25, Ariana has done a lot to help people facing everyday discrimination in America.

Even at the age of 17, she was advocating for anti-bullying based on sexual orientation, saying a young boy told her he was bullied and called “gay,” to which she said, “there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.”

In 2013, she worked with Kat Graham and Bridget Mendler for a STOMP Out Bullying campaign, which fights online bullying against many people.

Ariana was a Catholic growing up, but she left the religion thanks to the Vatican’s anti-equality position on the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community,” she wrote in a letter for Billboard Pride in 2018. “I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live.”

“Thank you for celebrating me the way I celebrate you.”

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series should return in late 2022 to NBC.