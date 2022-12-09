Ariana Biermann gets sporty in a tiny bikini to promote her swimwear brand. Pic credit: @arianabiermann/Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family have been household names since she first starred as a Real Housewife of Atlanta in 2008 when the show premiered on Bravo.

Her oldest daughters, Brielle and Ariana, are now full-time social media influencers, which includes promoting their own multiple brands.

While vacationing in Palm Beach, Florida, Ariana took the chance to advertise her swimwear line and also show off her sexy side while paddleboarding with her sister, Brielle.

Ariana sported a gray bikini from the Salty K line of suits. The center of the picture featured the Boardwalk Bottom Brazilian bikini bottoms with drawstring tie sides to accentuate Ariana’s curves.

She matched it with the Boardwalk Top, with ties at the neck and the back. The 21-year-old reality star’s signature long brown locks were flowing in the ocean breeze as she faced the camera wearing a pair of goggles.

The gorgeous background of the cloudy sky and white waves was no match for Ariana, who sat on the board with her legs bent, possibly heading out for a boarding session.

Ariana Biermann was recently arrested for DUI and claims her innocence

Ariana, who was driving with her on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, was arrested in August and booked on three separate charges, including misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.

Hudson was also taken into custody for driving under the influence plus furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21. However, Ariana denied any charges that she was drinking or under the influence of alcohol at the time and claimed that her behavior when she was pulled over could be blamed on being anxious.

Ariana later admitted that she had not been drinking but had used a THC vape the night before.

In an interesting move, when Ariana turned 21 a few months later, her family celebrated with a cake that featured her mugshot.

Ariana Biermann owns KAB Cosmetics with her mom and sister

KAB Cosmetics, which represents K for Kim, A for Ariana, and B for Brielle, was founded by the trio and started from their love of lip kits. Now the line contains a full range of lip kits, skincare, and eyeshadow palettes.

After their reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, was canceled by Bravo in 2020, the Biermanns needed new sources of income, and KAB Cosmetics helps them maintain their extravagant lifestyle.

Kim also owns Kashmere, a luxury beauty and lifestyle brand, and Salty K, for hot swimwear.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently filming Season 15.