Are Veronica and Jamal still together? Here’s what the 90 Day: The Single Life star had to say

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies are giving love a chance this season on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Veronica appeared during Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and after months of speculation, she confirmed that she and Jamal were romantically linked during the Tell All.

Now, in Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica and Jamal’s attempt at a romantic relationship is playing out.

The couple made their Season 4 debut this week during Episode 2, and Veronica explained how she and Jamal’s love affair came to be.

Veronica said that Jamal slid into her DMs after she posted a video on social media and set her heart aflutter with his choice of words: “It’s the eyes for me.”

After sorting through their situationship, they decided to give “the exclusivity thing” a try with a long-distance relationship.

Veronica teases relationship status with Jamal to a 90 Day: The Single Life viewer

After 90 Day: The Single Life viewers got a sneak preview of their relationship this week, it got them wondering whether Veronica and Jamal are still going strong.

Veronica teased 90 Day: The Single Life viewers with a post on Instagram, which really struck up a discussion in the comments.

In the post, Veronica and Jamal posed for a couples’ snap inside a restaurant. Veronica didn’t geotag the post and chose not to disclose any other information, only tagging Jamal’s IG handle.

Veronica’s vague caption simply read, “💕✨💖✨💕,” further posing questions about her relationship status.

The comments section of her post was bombarded with questions from curious 90 Day: The Single Life viewers who wanted to know where Veronica and Jamal stand in their relationship present-day.

One of Veronica’s followers asked, “I thought he was a player and not ready to settle?”

In response, Veronica wrote, “He was never a player we had just met once…”

“We saw each other casually for a few months and you’ll have to tune in to see where we are now….” she added.

So, does Veronica’s response clear up any unanswered questions for you? Yeah, not for us, either.

But that’s the nature of reality television when there are NDAs involved.

As far as Jamal is concerned, he isn’t saying much about his and Veronica’s love story either.

Jamal is staying tight-lipped about his and Veronica’s love story, too

He did, however, respond to an Instagram Reel shared by @90dayfiance, in which Veronica teased her storyline for this season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Jamal shared a screenshot of a message he left on the IG post, which read, “At this time we’d only seen each other a couple of times, I’m sorry I didn’t fall in love as fast as most of you seem I should’ve. Anyways, enjoy.”

Above his comment, Jamal told his IG followers to “Please keep this comment in mind throughout the season, thank you.”

Veronica and Jamal hard-launched their romance in December 2022

In December 2022, Veronica went public with photos of herself and Jamal on Instagram.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Veronica uploaded a carousel of throwback photos from the night they met.

The pair enjoyed dinner and drinks in Jamal’s hometown of San Diego, California, and in the caption, Veronica penned, “The night we met in San Diego,” adding the hashtags #90dayfiance, #90daythesinglelife, and #throwback.

Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.