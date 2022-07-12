Are the men more into Gabby Windey than Rachel Recchia — Here’s why some viewers think that’s the case

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia start their journey on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

After waiting four months for the first co-Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to air, it finally happened… and fans are talking.

As Gabby and Rachel went on their journey to find love, fans are seeing it play out now, and much speculation has begun.

While Clayton seemed to be a punching bag on the premiere last night, and the male suitors continued to bring up his name and throw shade at him, Rachel and Gabby took charge and canceled a rose ceremony.

Now viewers and Reality Steve himself are wondering if Gabby is a favorite of the men based on the men’s behavior opening night.

Talk has started on whether the men are favoring Gabby Windey over Rachel Recchia

Reality Steve took to Twitter last night during the premiere of Gabby and Rachel’s season, as the male suitors were making their exit from the limousines and walking up to introduce themselves to the two leading women.

He tweeted, “I’m keeping track for as many as they show us, but we’re 4 for 4 on guys hugging Gabby first. Curious to see if this continues.”

Bachelor Nation fans took to the comments to give their input

While some fans noticed the same thing Reality Steve did as they watched the men introduce themselves to Gabby and Rachel, others chalked it up to Gabby being on the left side, which, to them, seemed more natural.

Two viewers said, “Noticed that too,” and “Agree!” Then two others wrote, “I chalked it up to her being on the left?” and, “I noticed that but wondered if it was because Gabby is on the left.”

Another woman said she had just said the same thing to her husband, while one person declared, “Lol I literally just told my husband, I’m watching who hugs who first. That could be an unconscious chemistry thing haha.”

Yet one more viewer stated, “I noticed that too!! And Rachel’s first hug was when she initiated it. I’m sure we won’t see all.”

Still, more fans talked about this same question after Reality Steve brought it to everyone’s attention.

One woman exclaimed, “I was chatting to my girlfriend about this. It’s soooo awkward! I feel like I’d go left to right in reading order??? Idk but it’s awkward for sure.”

Another talked about how producers probably have control of this situation as well and told all of the men to just hug Gabby first, so it was the same for all.

There was even a comment made that stated, “It needs to be a stat once we find out more about who they go for.”

As Bachelor Nation fans have yet another thing to observe, thanks to Reality Steve, viewers will continue to speculate on this and many other things as the season progresses.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.