Are Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and G Flip still together?

At the start of the summer, Chrishell Stause shocked her fans when she revealed she was in a new relationship.

The Selling Sunset star was previously dating her boss and co-star, Jason Oppenheim. Shortly after their whirlwind romance ended, Chrishell announced she was dating singer G Flip.

G Flip originally hails from Australia, and the two met through a mutual friend.

The couple received some criticisms when it was revealed G Flip identifies as nonbinary. Some also questioned how serious the couple could be since Chrishell is 14 years older than G Flip.

Chrishell has spoken about her relationship numerous times. She says she understands people’s confusion but hopes the public will grow to accept this new chapter in her love life.

It’s been a few months since the couple has been spotted out, leaving some wondering if the two were still together. Now Chrishell and G Flip are ready to set the record straight on their relationship status.

Are Chrishell Stause and G Flip still together?

According to Us Weekly, a source close to both Chrishell and G Flip exclusively revealed that the two are still together and enjoying their relationship. They have simply decided to limit what they share on social media and reveal to the public.

The said, “They’ve been more low-key about their romance since there’s been a lot of speculation about their relationship, so they want to keep it more private on social media.”

Chrishell and G Flip are working through their opposing schedules and are doing their best to spend as much time with each other as possible.

That same source also told Us Weekly, “They’re supportive of each other’s careers and put the effort into maintaining a happy relationship. They really balance each other out.”

While Chrishell is focused on building her real estate empire and filming Selling Sunset, G Flip is hoping their music career will continue to grow. Chrishell was featured in the music video for G Flip’s song “Get Me Outta Here” which became the launching pad for their love story.

G Flip will likely appear in Season 6 of Selling Sunset

Just after Season 5 completed filming, Netflix announced that the show was renewed for two additional seasons, with most of the cast returning.

With their relationship still going in the right direction, it is believed that G Flip could make an appearance in the upcoming season with Chrishell. Segments of the show highlight Chrishell’s life outside of the office which could be an opportunity for the couple to give viewers a peek into their romance.

According to Us Weekly, G Flip has met the Selling Sunset cast and says, “They’re all such rad, awesome human beings. They’re so great. They’re so fun.”

G Flip admits they are not interested in becoming a reality TV star, but they are excited to support Chrishell in this area of her life.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.