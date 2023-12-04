Are Sam and Citra still together? Everything we know about the 90 Day Fiance newbies

Sam and Citra are the newest couple to be introduced to 90 Day Fiance fans this season.

It wasn’t until Episode 8 that we met Sam and Citra, but their storyline has already made a dramatic impact.

The lovebirds met when Citra decided to browse a dating app while bored at work one day and came across Sam’s profile.

Despite not sharing an immediate physical attraction online, Sam and Citra eventually fell for each other and were able to meet in person for the first time two years later.

During a trip to Indonesia, Sam was ready to propose. Although he hadn’t purchased a ring yet, he got down on one knee anyway — “like a big ol’ dork” — and she accepted his proposal, making him feel like a “million-dollar man,” as he confessed during the December 3 episode of 90 Day Fiance.

We also learned that 30-year-old Missouri native Sam and his 26-year-old Indonesian fiancee faced major obstacles in their relationship.

Sam and Citra have a lot of hurdles to overcome to become husband and wife

Sam is a recovering addict, but he hasn’t told Citra or her strict policeman father, Herman, who will be joining her when she arrives in America to visit Sam.

Sam will have to work extra hard to marry Citra because her culture demands that he impress her family and get her father’s blessing before tying the knot.

On top of that, Citra wants to get married just weeks after arriving in the U.S. so that Herman can be present for the nuptials.

If Sam, who is an atheist, wants to make Citra his bride, he’ll also have to convert to Islam at her request since she comes from a strict Muslim background that also forbids premarital sex, much to his dismay.

Despite the obstacles they’ve had to face, it appears that Sam was able to win over Citra’s heart and the approval of her father and the rest of her family.

It appears that Sam and Citra are already Mr. and Mrs. Wilson

Judging by their Instagram activity, they’ve already tied the knot, too.

Sam’s Instagram profile is private, but he does have a few photos of himself and Citra in his feed, and in his bio, he writes, “Please leave a message for Mr. and Mrs. wilson 🥰💍,” implying that he and Citra are husband and wife.

Citra has also uploaded photos of herself and Sam, proclaiming her love for her husband.

In a post dated September 2021, Citra noted that she and Sam had been together for “almost 2 years” and were “still going strong.”

The most recent photo of Sam and Citra features the couple on Halloween, dressed in their costumes and posing with some of Sam’s family members.

“Happy Halloween 🎃 👻👹,” Citra wrote in the caption.

“My first time in my life celebrating Halloween with the love of my life and his family it was fun but also was really cold outside 🥶,” she added.

While it’s pretty obvious that Sam and Citra made it down the aisle, we don’t know any details about their wedding yet, but we’re sure they’ll come to light as their storyline progresses this season on 90 Day Fiance.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.