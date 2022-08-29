Are Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan back together? Here’s a big clue

Peter Weber makes a comment on Kelley Flanagan’s picture. Pic credit: @pilot_pete/Instagram; @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

There have been rumors flying around recently that former Bachelor Peter Weber and his ex Kelley Flanagan are back together…again.

While neither one has spoken out about these claims after being seen at a Cubs baseball game together in Chicago, there has been more speculation in Bachelor land.

Kelley just posted a photo on her Instagram page of herself all dressed up and headed to a charity gala.

In the photo, the lawyer-turned influencer wore a tight, long-sleeved Fuschia-colored formal dress with a large cut-out in the back, and Peter seemed to love it.

As one viewer commented about having impure thoughts about Peter’s former flame during the worldwide pandemic, Peter seemed to feel the same.

In fact, Peter not only liked Kelley’s original picture, but he agreed with the other user, implying that he, too, was having impure thoughts about Kelley.

Peter Weber has again fueled Kelley Flanagan dating rumors

On Kelley’s Instagram page, one viewer posted in response to her pink dress and wrote, “Having impure thoughts Ms Hottie!” He then added numerous fire flames and red heart emojis.

Peter commented under that, tagging the person, and simply stated, “same,” which definitely got the attention of the user and other Bachelor fans.

After his comment about having impure thoughts about Kelley, and his public appearance a couple of weeks ago with Kelley, fans are going crazy thinking that the duo is, in fact, together again.

However, with neither Kelley nor Peter confirming anything, the gossip mill is overflowing with discussion and speculation on the former lovebirds throughout social media. This was shown in the comment section after Peter liked Kelley’s dress photo and agreed with the other user on having impure thoughts about her.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s past relationship timeline

The two first met at an event prior to Kelley making her Bachelor debut for Peter’s season but decided to give it a shot on the show.

While Kelley was offered roses week after week, she was finally eliminated during a two-on-one date with Hannah Ann Sluss, who ended up winning Peter’s season.

Following that period, Kelley and Peter then got together again during the pandemic and actually quarantined together.

As Bachelor Nation thought they were getting really serious, though, the pair broke off their relationship on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

However, they briefly got back together around Valentine’s Day but ended things again shortly after.

The former duo didn’t end on good terms before

In fact, it seemed as if there was some major tension between the two of them, and they both had some things to say that weren’t all that nice.

While Kelley has mentioned numerous times that Peter isn’t husband material, Bachelor Nation is wondering if he somehow has changed her mind.

Fans want to know–Is this relationship really happening again, and are Kelley and Peter giving their love yet another shot?

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.