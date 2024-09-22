Are Nathan and Gael from Below Deck Med still together?

Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron have become the boatmance that Below Deck Med fans are rooting for as Season 9 comes to an end.

Even though Gael had a boyfriend at the start of the season, she just couldn’t fight her attraction to Nathan.

After eventually breaking up with her boyfriend, Gael, and Nathan slowly embarked on a romance.

They are the cutest together, which is why Below Deck Med fans are hoping they have made the relationship last.

Gael and Nathan are set to embark on a little travel adventure, but does the romance last?

Below Deck Med fans are pretty sure they know the answer to that question

Are Nathan and Gael from Below Deck Med still dating?

This week, social media just might have given away whether the two deckhands are still dating.

First, Nathan shared a photo of him dressed to kill in a white suit and sunglasses, revealing that he was in Milan on Instagram.

“Milan nights 🇮🇹” was the caption on his post.

Soon to follow was an IG post from Gael revealing she, too, was Milan. Gael looked absolutely stunning in an LBD and a matching black leather jacket for a night on the town.

“Embracing the Milan vibes 🤍,” read Gael’s caption.

No, neither Gael nor Nathan were featured in the other’s social media messages. However, the fact they are both in Milan and posting from what could very well be the same location based on the décor has Below Deck Med fans buzzing.

The Instagram shares definitely remind us of Below Deck stars Ben Willoughby and Sunny Marquis. They met on Season 11 of Below Deck but couldn’t reveal they were still a couple until the season finished airing.

It sure does seem like Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher are a couple. The good news is that, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, the finale is very soon, so we will know if their romance is still going strong.

