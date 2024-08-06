Are Love Island USA’s Aaron Evans & Kaylor Martin still together?

There are questions surrounding whether Love Island USA Season 6’s most polarizing couple is still together.

Yes, we’re talking about Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin, who left the villa before the season finale.

The pair had plenty of fans earlier in the season but seemingly lost their desire for the couple to stay together after the continued bumps in the road for them.

Of note, Aaron went to Casa Amor and locked lips with Daniela Ortiz-Rivera before returning to the villa, expecting things to be fine and dandy with Kaylor.

It was difficult to watch, mainly because there was a lot of gaslighting from the men when they returned from the second villa.

Despite their issues, they left the villa together, and things initially seemed to be going smoothly… until they appeared on the BFFs podcast late last month.

Kaylor said she was still together with Aaron last month

Kaylor admitted they were still together at the time of the podcast appearance but felt things shifted dramatically after she sat down to watch the Casa Amor episodes.

“My perspective definitely has changed since whenever I was in the villa to now, just because I see absolutely everything Aaron did in Casa Amor, and I feel like the little things kind of mean more to me,” Kaylor said.

At the time, she said she was “emotionally drained” by the continued drama, and seeing him with Daniela “changed” her perspective.

Kaylor also revealed that her friends questioned her about why she was still with Aaron despite his continued mistakes.

“It definitely hurt, and I definitely feel differently [than] I did in the villa about everything,” she said of where things are with the Traitors UK winner before claiming that she wanted to “take a step back” from Aaron.

Ever since, there’s been speculation that the pair have quietly called it quits and aren’t allowed to announce it until the upcoming reunion special, which is set to air on August 19.

It makes sense that producers would want them to save something so big for when everyone reunites to talk about the season’s big events.

Aaron revealed earlier this week on Instagram that he was taking time away from social media to spend time with his family, which could indicate he’s returned to the UK. This further fuels speculation that the pair are no longer together.

Another couple may have called it quits

Love Island USA tested their relationship a lot, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if they parted ways, but still, we probably won’t get a definite answer until later this month.

They aren’t the only couple who may have split.

Recent rumors indicated that Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington parted ways shortly after leaving the villa, and the former’s recent statement certainly left fans with more questions.

Love Island USA Season 6’s reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock. Stream Seasons 4-6 on Peacock.