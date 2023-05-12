Are Love Is Blind alums Shayne Jansen and Micah Lussier dating? Here’s what we know

Is love in the air? Netflix reality alums Shayne Jansen and Micah Lussier had a flirty exchange that has us wondering whether they may be romantically involved.

Shayne has appeared on two Netflix reality dating shows, Love Is Blind Season 2 and Perfect Match Season 1, while Micah made her reality TV debut during Season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Although the two didn’t cross paths during their time on reality TV, they may have connected off-screen.

In a recent Instagram post, Micah posed for some shots as she enjoyed a girls’ getaway to Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego, California.

“Swipe to see the BOMBEST dinner at @viejascasinoandresort in one of their restaurants The Grove Steakhouse 👏🏼,” Micah wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“May not have hit any jackpots, but the staff, restaurants, amazing spa, poolside cabanas, and casino is a must see 👀,” she added. “Thanks for having me and my girls 🎲💃🏼”

Shayne, AKA “Mr. Move the Needle,” per his Instagram bio, inserted himself in the comments section of the post, and it raised some eyebrows.

Shayne Jansen gets flirty with Micah Lussier on Instagram

Shayne’s comment to Micah read, “The only jackpot is finding the love of your life.”

While some of Micah’s followers responded with peeping eye and surprised-face emojis, Shayne added another cheeky comment that certainly got her followers talking.

“Yes we are knocking boots you guys guessed it,” Shayne wrote.

Shayne and Micah recently got a little flirty with each other on one of Micah’s IG posts. Pic credit: @micah.lussier/Instagram

Micah replied, simply writing, “@shaynejansen you?”

“@micah.lussier shes flirting with me adorable,” Shayne replied.

Shayne sparks relationship rumors with Micah after he visits her hometown

Further adding fuel to the fire, Shayne shared some footage in his Instagram Story shortly after his flirty exchange with Micah. In the footage, Shayne recorded his view, which happened to be from Seattle, Washington, which, interestingly, is where Micah resides.

A TikToker shared the exchange in a video, writing, “First Shayne and Micah were flirting in the comments..” adding, “And now he’s in Seattle.”

“Coincidence?? … maybe 😅,” they wrote in the caption.

The interaction between Shayne and Micah certainly caught the attention of Love Is Blind and Perfect Match viewers, who will likely be keeping a close eye on the duo from here on out.

Shayne and Micah failed to find their happily ever afters on Love Is Blind and Perfect Match

Neither Micah nor Shayne found lasting love during their time on reality TV. Shayne got engaged to Natalie Lee during Season 2 of Love Is Blind, only to be turned down at the altar when Natalie said, “I don’t.”

Shayne gave love another shot during Season 1 of Perfect Match, hooking up with Chloe Veitch, but again, his romance was short-lived.

During Season 4 of Love Is Blind, Micah got engaged to Paul Peden but, like Shayne, was rejected on her wedding day.

Paul told Micah at the altar, “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there.”

Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.