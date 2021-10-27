Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright getting their own Vanderpump Rules spin-off?

Rumor has it former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting their own spin-off show to be streamed on Peacock. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright shocked many Vanderpump Rules fans when they announced they wouldn’t be returning for Season 9. The pair was an integral part of the Vanderpump Rules cast, and considering that the announcement came with no warning (and on the heels of several other surprising cast exits) many fans were left wondering if it was the last we’d see of Jax and Brittany.

However, after news broke of their departure, Jax assured fans, followers, and viewers alike that it wouldn’t be the last they would see of him and his growing family.

Now, rumor has it that Jax and Brittany will be returning to the reality television world with their own spin-off similar to their previous show Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Are Jax and Brittany getting a new Vanderpump Rules spin-off show?

According to an anonymous tip sent to DeuxMoi, and captured below on Reddit, Jax and Brittany are set to star in their show on Peacock that will follow a similar format to their 2017 special Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. This time, they’ll be moving from their current city of Los Angeles to Brittany’s hometown.

“They’re currently working on a reboot of Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky — the show will follow the two as they leave Los Angeles behind and buy an old farmhouse in Brittany’s hometown to restore,” the source claims.

In addition, the rumor also claims that viewers can “expect a few former Vanderpump [Rules] castmates to appear throughout.”

If that isn’t exciting enough, there’s already another famous (and familiar) name also tied to the new series, too.

Lisa Vanderpump rumored to be producing new Jax and Brittany spin-off

If the rumors are to be believed, it also seems that Lisa Vanderpump will be part of the project.

“LVP is producing, expect a few former Vanderpump castmates to appear throughout,” the source added.

The addition of the show is “part of a larger move” for the streaming service that is looking to add more “real estate” shows to its roster. And considering how well Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky did when it aired, the idea isn’t all that surprising.

Although neither of the former VPR stars has spoken out about the new show, the source also notes fans and followers should look out for the announcement in the “next few weeks.”

Jax and Brittany have been doing their best to remain in the spotlight in recent months. They both have impressive followings on social media and after the birth of their son, Cruz, back in April, their fanbase has certainly become more invested.

And more recently, there have also been rumors that Jax is set to appear in the next season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite how polarizing Vanderpump Rules fans found Jax and his antics to be, we can’t deny their appeal as a couple. So, having them make a return to the television screen may have just been inevitable.

