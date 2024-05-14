Are Fernanda Flores and Noel Mikaelian still together? 90 Day Fiance star shares relationship update

Fernanda Flores doesn’t waste any time regarding her love life.

After debuting her international love story with Jonathan Rivera on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, the Mexican-born beauty has introduced viewers to several other love interests.

When her marriage to Jonathan ended, Fernanda began dating a man named Robby, but their spark didn’t last.

Then, we learned that Fernanda was involved with a new man named Noel Mikaelian. Their storyline was featured in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, most recently in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

We discovered that Fernanda and Noel were facing a crossroads in their relationship, and now, it appears that they’ve decided to pull the plug on their love story.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fernanda debuted her latest flame on Instagram, telling her followers she “found herself an Italian man.”

Fernanda Flores goes Instagram official with her new mystery man

Last month, Fernanda hard-launched her new man in a montage of photos taken at Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende, a 5-star hotel in Fernanda’s native Mexico.

Fernanda and the mystery man held hands, showed off some dance moves, and shared a kiss in the carousel of photos, which the 90 Day Fiance star captioned, “I found myself an Italian man 🤎.”

Later the same month, Fernanda included her new boyfriend on Instagram again, this time in a Reel captioned, “The most romantic get away at @raiz_hotelboutique in Pueblo mágico San Miguel de Allende 📍🇲🇽

Delicious elevated Mexican cuisine by @borriolsma 🤎 Who would you like to go with? ⬇️”

Fernanda and her latest flame canoodled by the pool and shared footage of the exquisite Mexican resort in the April 2024 post.

Why did Fernanda and Noel break up?

In Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, Fernanda complained that Noel didn’t show her that he loved her and they lacked passion in their relationship.

Fernanda admitted wanting to put more energy and time into her family and her business, TITA MEXÍCO.

What is Noel up to since splitting from Fernanda?

As for Noel, it doesn’t appear that he’s moved on with anyone new unless he’s keeping his love life off social media.

On Instagram, the Armenian-German professional boxer has shared that he is still boxing and living his best life.

Most recently, Noel posted some photos from a trip to Cancun, Mexico.

Whether his caption was about his and Fernanda’s failed relationship is unclear, but he wrote, “Always have pure intentions.”

Noel also announced that he’ll be defending his World Boxing Council title in June when he faces off against Ryan Rozicki at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

“It’s a homecoming!” Noel’s caption read. “@donking_official is bringing boxing back to the fans in in Miami when I’m defending my @wbcboxing world title live at the @hardrockholly on June 7th.”

“Get your tickets 🎫 @ticketmaster & donking.com !”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.