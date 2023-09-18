News Are Elizabeth and Andrei done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet on TV, but does it mean they’ve big goodbye to the 90 Day Fiance franchise for good? The couple talked about that during a recent Q&A on social media and revealed if we’ll see them again. The pair have been keeping busy with their two kids, Eleanor and baby Winston– who has been growing up right before our eyes. It seems as if the toddler was born a few weeks ago, but believe it or not, he just turned 11 months old. Little Winston has not made his TV debut yet because the last time we saw Elizabeth and Andrei on TV was during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

That’s when the pair announced they were expecting their second child, but a lot has happened since filming wrapped. Winston Leo Castravet was born in October of 2022 — almost one year ago.

However, will we see the family of four on TLC anytime soon?

Have Elizabeth and Andrei said goodbye to the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

The TLC couple opened up to their Instagram followers in a recent Q&A, where they were questioned about their return to TV.

One viewer asked, “[Are] you guys done on 90df or ??”

Elizabeth and Andrei responded via video, and said, “No we’re not… “Keep watching.”

Meanwhile, the couple also teased another season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? adding in the video “Nope. Are we ever?? 😂”

So far, the network has not released a date for Season 8 of the popular spinoff, but we’re expecting an announcement very soon, and here’s why.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days recently ended –with only the Tell All left to air– and a few days ago, the network shared a trailer for Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

However, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is also wrapping up so we’re hoping for a trailer for Happily Ever After? any day now.

Is Elizabeth Potthast moving to Moldova with Andrei Castravet?

During the Instagram Q&A, Elizabeth was also asked about a possible move to Andrei’s home country of Moldova, and her response was surprising.

“I would live in Moldova yes, I’ve said this before,” admitted the mom of two, who noted that she would need to be “fluent in Romanian” before making the big move.

“I would totally live there, we’ve discussed this many times, and I would, yes,” Elizabeth added.

Meanwhile, little Eleanor isn’t fully set on moving halfway across the world, telling her mom, “Yes, but I’d live right here too.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.