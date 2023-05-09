Are Daniele and Yohan from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way still together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 cast members Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo have faced their fair share of marital ups and downs.

When New York City native Daniele was visiting the Dominican Republic, she was instantly smitten with 6′ 7″ Yohan after seeing him walk through her hotel’s lobby.

The two built a relationship on their instant chemistry but faced plenty of challenges along the way, as viewers are watching play out currently on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

90 Day Fiance viewers have accused Daniele of scamming Yohan, labeled her a hypocrite, and feel as though she treats Yohan in a demeaning, emasculating manner.

Along with Daniele’s perceived faults, she and Yohan have argued over finances, trust issues, and their differing spiritual beliefs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So, are Daniele and Yohan still together despite their differences and frequent disagreements? Here’s what we know.

Daniele Gates seemingly drops a hint that she and Yohan Geronimo are still husband and wife

Daniele may have recently spilled some tea about the status of her relationship with Yohan. During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, the 42-year-old New York native told her followers that she’s still living in the DR, which could be a big indicator that she and Yohan are still together.

During her Q&A, Daniele revealed that she moved to her apartment because of its close proximity to Johan’s place of employment.

“But now, that’s not really relevant, and so we’re kind of in this, like, very isolated place that’s surrounded by resorts,” Daniele shared. The fact that she used the term “we” likely indicates that they’re still at least living together.

As far as her Instagram activity, the last time Daniele made any mention of Yohan was in a post dated March 27. The post featured a carousel of photos of herself and Yohan while filming Season 4 of The Other Way.

Daniele was last seen on Yohan’s IG feed on April 2 in a post he captioned, “A day with my love.” In the photo, Daniele sat on Yohan’s shoulders as they enjoyed a dip in the ocean, both of them all smiles and looking to be enjoying their time together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Daniele and Yohan celebrated one year of marriage in 2022

On November 29, 2022, Daniele shared a compilation post on IG in honor of her and Yohan’s first wedding anniversary.

“One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” she wrote in the caption. “Blessed to be able to do this together ❤️ Happy Anniversary to us 🥂🍾💍 11/29/21.”

It would appear that since tying the knot in 2021, Daniele and Yohan are still going strong, despite the struggles they’ve encountered in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.