Are Christine Brown and David Woolley already married? Here’s what we know

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been living her best life since divorcing Kody Brown and meeting her fiance, David Woolley.

After going public with their romance on Valentine’s Day, it wasn’t long before Christine and David took their relationship to the next level.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Sister Wives star accepted David’s romantic marriage proposal earlier this year.

Since then, Christine has been in full-on wedding-planning mode as she prepares to become Mrs. Woolley.

Christine has yet to spill the tea on a wedding date — being in the public eye, do we blame her? — but in the meantime, Sister Wives fans have speculated that her nuptials are right around the corner.

One outlet reported that Christine and David will walk down the aisle this weekend, on Saturday, August 19. Their reasoning was that the wedding would “sync up” with the premiere of Season 18 of Sister Wives, which happens to be this Sunday, August 20.

Another outlet reported the same date, August 19, as Christine and David’s wedding date.

Recent photos of Christine Brown’s ring finger ignite rumors that she’s already married to David Woolley

Now, a photo shared by The Sun will certainly spark even more speculation that Christine has already tied the knot with David.

In the photos, snapped on August 15, Christine was spotted running errands and seemed to be wearing some ring-finger jewelry that implies she’s already a married woman.

Christine was casually clad in a purple t-shirt, denim shorts, and flip-flops. It also looked as though Christine was sporting two rings on her left ring finger, possibly a diamond engagement ring along with a wedding band, meaning that she may no longer be a fiancee but instead a newlywed bride.

Last month, Christine discreetly acknowledged the gossip that she and David had already wed. In an Instagram Reel, the 51-year-old mom of six uploaded a photo of herself and David along with a thoughtful note from a flight attendant during their recent trip.

In the caption of the carousel post, Christine used the hashtag #stillengaged, which seemingly implied she had heard the rumors and wanted to set the record straight.

Will Christine and David’s wedding appear on an episode of Sister Wives?

While Sister Wives fans may not know the actual date of Christine and David’s big day, they will definitely be crossing their fingers that it will be televised for a future episode of the show.

It wouldn’t be too far-fetched of an idea, especially since TLC’s camera crews were spotted in Christine’s home with David by her side, teasing that Kody’s replacement will at least make a cameo appearance on Sister Wives.

Back in April, Christine, who is already living with David in a home they purchased in Utah, asked her Instagram followers for help with wedding planning.

At the time, the blonde beauty was still searching for a bakery for her wedding cake, a florist for her flowers, and, most importantly, a boutique for her wedding gown.

In the caption of her post, Christine showed David some love, tagging his Instagram handle and writing, “so excited to plan this blessed day with my by my side.”

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.