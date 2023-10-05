Are Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor expecting baby No. 2?

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright has followers wondering if she might be pregnant with baby number two.

The questions come after Brittany uploaded a recent carousel post to social media giving her followers a look at her recent family activities.

Brittany and her husband, Pump Rules OG Jax Taylor, welcomed their first child, son Cruz, back in April 2021. Cruz was the only boy born during the Vanderpump Baby Boom of 2021 that found VPR stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany, and Scheana Shay all welcoming their first children within weeks of one another.

Since his arrival, both Brittany and Jax have regularly shared updates on their little boy.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it wasn’t long after Cruz’s arrival that the new parents admitted they both wanted more children.

Although there’s been no official word on whether Brittany is actually expecting another child, that didn’t stop some social media users from popping into her comment section with their questions.

Followers question if Brittany Cartwright is pregnant with baby number two

The post in question featured several shares from the Cartwright-Taylor family’s summer fun.

From trips to amusement parks to spending quality time with family, the social media share had a little bit of everything.

However, a few eagle-eyed followers seemingly honed in on a possible baby bump and hopped over to the comment section to share their speculation.

“I see a big baby bump. Are you preggo with #2?” one follower asked.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Are you pregnant with baby #2?”

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany’s post made no mention of adding another baby to their family. Despite the lack of answers, the post had plenty to offer her followers.

Sprinkled in amongst the family photos, Brittany continued to show off her striking figure and full-glam makeup looks.

“Happy October 🎃 Here’s a little summertime rewind,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “We have been so busy but so excited for what’s to come!! Time flies when you’re having fun!”

Cartwright and Taylor are in talks to star in a new spinoff

Since their departure from the hit Bravo show, longtime viewers have been expressing a keen interest in keeping up with the couple.

Jax made it clear that a return to the Vanderpump Rules franchise was unlikely, but has continued to hint at a return to reality television.

As previously reported, whispers are swirling that Brittany, Jax, and even controversial personality Kristen Doute could be making appearances in an upcoming spinoff.

There are few details known at this point, and it will likely be some time before any spinoff makes its way to our television screens. In the meantime, Vanderpump Rules viewers can keep up with the family of three on social media.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.