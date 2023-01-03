Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods still together?

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have always had a rocky relationship, so are they still together? Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers know by now that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods have always had a very tumultuous relationship full of jealousy, breakups, and insecurities.

Most recently, Happily Ever After? viewers watched Ed and Liz in the hot seat at the Tell All. They learned that Ed had broken up with Liz, kicked her out of his house with a week’s notice, and that they got back together but were living separately and seeing each other every other day.

Their toxicity was called out by their fellow cast members on stage and has been getting called out all season long.

Liz was heavily criticized for continuing to go back to Ed time and time again, but she did swear that she was on her very last straw.

Despite the rampant issues in their relationship, are Big Ed and Liz still together present day?

Liz shared a recent Instagram Story post that could answer that question.

Are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods still in a relationship?

Through her Instagram Story, Liz shared a picture of two small white dogs with the caption, “All Clean & Ready For Their Treat.”

Those dogs, Leon and Lea, have been all over Happily Ever After? this season at Ed’s house.

Ed lost his beloved dog Teddy in August 2021, and Teddy’s passing actually led to Ed and Liz reconnecting.

It’s unclear whether Leon and Lea are strictly Ed’s dogs or whether he and Liz adopted the pair together.

In any case, Liz’s post with the dogs signifies that she is still in Ed’s life in some capacity.

Pic credit: @e_92_marie/Instagram

Big Ed’s ex Rosemarie Vega appeared at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

In a surprise Tell All twist, Ed was asked whether he had recently contacted his Filipina ex-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega with whom he was on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, where Ed got his 90 Day start.

Ed said that he couldn’t remember, which he was chastised for, before Tell All host Shaun Robinson ultimately brought Rose out virtually.

Liz and Rose and Ed and Rose all had nice exchanges before Rose was asked if Ed had contacted her recently. She answered that he had.

Part 1 of the four-part Tell All ended before Rose could elaborate and Liz could give her reaction.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.