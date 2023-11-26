Are Big Ed and Liz Woods getting divorced? 90 Day Fiance couple spotted on ‘date nights’ with other people

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods tied the knot this summer, but trouble could already be brewing in paradise.

That’s because the 90 Day: The Last Resort couple has reportedly been spending quality time with other people.

After paying close attention to their recent social media activity, some 90 Day Fiance viewers speculate that Liz and Big Ed might have called it quits on their marriage.

A recent Reddit post titled “This was on Liz’s instagram story and that man is clearly not Ed” included a photo uploaded by Liz that seemed to show her enjoying a drink with a mystery man.

In the photo in the post below, Liz shared an up-close shot of her drink as she toasted the glass of a man sitting across from her at the table.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The man didn’t appear to be Big Ed, and according to the caption, “She posted other pictures recently on a ‘date night’ but only showed the date’s hand as well.”

Are Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown trying to throw off 90 Day Fiance fans about their relationship status?

“Is she messing with us or in a new rebound relationship?” the Redditor asked.

While Liz stirred up some controversy with her post, Big Ed did the same in a recent Instagram upload of his own.

In the since-deleted photo carousel, Big Ed posed for several photos with his female friend, Alex, while they enjoyed a hockey game together.

90 Day Fiance viewers may remember Alex from Happily Ever After? when she modeled for Big Ed while he photographed her and got a little flirty, causing an argument between him and Liz.

Although Big Ed has deleted the pics, a Redditor shared a pic of Big Ed at the hockey game, and while she’s blocked in the pic, Alex could be seen sitting behind him.

A 90 Day Fiance fan recently spotted Big Ed with his female friend, Alex, at a hockey game. Pic credit: u/Snr-88/Reddit

Big Ed and Liz tied the knot over the summer

Liz and Big Ed’s social media activity certainly has some 90 Day Fiance viewers questioning whether the couple is still together, especially since they became Mr. and Mrs. Brown just a few months ago.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Big Ed and Liz tied the knot on August 29, 2023, in front of more than 100 guests in Arkansas during a Bohemian-themed wedding.

According to their invitation, which has also been deleted online, their wedding ceremony was a filmed event, indicating that it could air as part of a 90 Day Fiance spinoff of sorts in the future.

Whether or not Big Ed and Liz split remains to be seen, but if they have, it means all the work they put in during their couple’s retreat in 90 Day: The Last Resort was all for naught.

Big Ed and Liz were one of three couples who chose to recommit themselves to their relationship rather than walk away from each other at the end of the retreat.

Social media can often give us clues about couples’ relationship statuses, but it can also be used to fool us into thinking otherwise.

Big Ed and Liz still follow each other on Instagram, and Liz made an appearance in Big Ed’s feed on October 19, so it’s possible this couple is still happily married, and their online activity is all an act to throw off their fans and critics.

90 Day: The Last Resort is currently on hiatus on TLC.