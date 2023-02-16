Below Deck Season 10 stars Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg have been involved in a boatmance all season long.

The bosun and the deckhand have been in an on-again and off-again relationship pretty much from day one.

Ross and Katie both admitted they liked each other right away, even sneaking in a quick kiss on the tender.

However, stew Alissa Humber has continued to drunkenly flirt with Ross on crew nights out, which he doesn’t mind in his drunken state.

On the most recent episode of Below Deck, Ross tried to up his game so Katie knew how he felt, but Alissa once again ruined it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since Alissa’s days on the show are numbered, it seems Katie and Ross just might make a go of the relationship.

That brings up the question about the state of their relationship today.

Are Below Deck’s Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg still together?

Katie recently spoke to E! News to give an update on where she stands with Ross. After all, it has been a year since the cameras stopped rolling.

It should come as no surprise that Ross and Katie are not together anymore. Most Below Deck couples part ways once the season comes to a close.

“We both live on opposite sides of the world — he went his way after the show, and I went mine. At the end of the day, we decided that it was what it was on the boat, and after the boat, we both went our separate ways,” she told the outlet.

Katie currently lives in Florida, while Ross calls Asia home base when he’s not working.

These days, the deckhand’s happily single and living her best life. Katie has no desire to get into a relationship with anyone right now, especially as she furthers her yachting career.

A couple of weeks ago, Katie opened up about how she felt about Alissa always coming on to Ross on the crew night out. Katie admitted that Alissa was the most challenging part of her brief relationship with the bosun.

Kate Glaser looks back on her Below Deck stint

Last week Katie took to Instagram to do a little reflecting on her Below Deck experience as she marked one year from leaving to go film the show. Katie shared a video filled with clips of her arrival in St. Luica before she spoke about her experience.

“A year ago from today marks the start of the most insane and crazy but most amazing experiences of my life. I truly am so beyond grateful for the experience, the memories, the friends that turned into family, the lessons i learned along the way and the overall growth i got from the whole experience!” she wrote.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck drama to come as Season 10 plays out, including more romance from Ross and Katie, so be sure to keep watching!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.