Are Below Deck Down Under stars Culver and Jaimee still together?

Below Deck Down Under stars Culver Bradbury and Jaimee Neale had quite the relationship on Season 2 of the yachting show.

The finale of Below Deck Down Under hit Bravo airwaves last night with a couple of shocking moments for Jaimee and Culver.

First, Jaimee kissed Luka Brunton during the final crew night out.

Although she didn’t remember it the next day, Jaimee quickly learned what she did and told Culver.

Despite being upset with Jaimee, Culver opted to forgive her, and they decided to leave the luxury yacht together.

So, where do Culver and Jaime stand today?

Are Below Deck Down Under stars Jaimee Neale and Culver Bradbury still together?

This should not come as a surprise at all, but Culver and Jaimee are not together.

Let’s be honest. She just wasn’t that into him.

Jaimee liked flirting with Culver, even when she knew chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph had a thing with him. Once the stew got him and Luka joined the crew, Jaimee seemed to change her tune about Culver.

They left together as a couple and, according to Captain Jason Chambers on Watch What Happens Live, spent some time traveling in Australia.

Like most Below Deck romances, things went south, and they parted ways.

Are Culver Bradbury and Jaimee Neale single?

When Culver stopped by WWHL this summer to dish all things Below Deck Down Under with Tzarina, the deckhand admitted he was single. There was definitely flirting between Tzarina and Culver, with even Andy commenting on it.

Based on his Instagram feed, Culver’s dating status may have changed recently. Culver shared a picture of what could have been a double date, but he gave no indication either one of the women was his girlfriend.

Other than the IG post, there’s no indication either way about whether Culver’s single or taken today.

Meanwhile, Jaimee’s current relationship status appears to be a bit unclear. There are no pictures of her with a special someone on her Instagram.

However, online sources have shared now-deleted IG posts of her with a guy who is allegedly her boyfriend.

A deeper dive into her social media reveals that Jaime has tagged a guy named Hayden Faulkner in some of her posts in the past few months. There’s even one of him from behind as he walks her dog.

Now, Hayden could be a friend, or he could be more, but at this time, Jaimee isn’t spilling any tea on her love life.

Perhaps the stew will open up more since Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has finally ended its run.

Season 2 of Below Deck Deck Down Under has ended its run, and so have Culver Bradbury and Jaimee Neale.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans have had a lot to say about the brief romance, so their split isn’t that shocking at all.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.