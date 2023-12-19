Are 90 Day Fiance couple Clayton and Anali still together? Here’s what we know

Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos made their 90 Day Fiance debut this season on TLC.

Clayton, an American native from Lexington, Kentucky, met Anali, a Chiclayo, Peru native, on a language-learning app.

After several months of texting back and forth, the two decided to meet in person, so Clayton flew to Peru.

It didn’t take long for Clayton to realize he was head over heels in love with Anali, and he proposed to her after just three days together in person.

Anali somewhat begrudgingly accepted Clayton’s proposal and came to the US on her K-1 visa following their engagement.

Currently, on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance, we’re watching Clayton and Anali’s love story play out, and their romance has been rocky since Anali set foot in the US.

There have been several warning signs in Clayton and Anali’s relationship

For starters, Clayton’s mom lives in the closet of his apartment, making Anali feel extremely uncomfortable about getting intimate in his home.

But Clayton isn’t bothered by the lack of privacy.

Then, as we watched in the latest episode, Clayton isn’t afraid to publicize that he and Anali haven’t been busy in the bedroom, which made Anali extremely uncomfortable.

Clayton’s apartment is also jam-packed with pets, specifically two guinea pigs and two chihuahuas, making for cramped conditions.

On top of the full house in his apartment, Clayton’s sister also voiced concerns that Anali might be using her brother for a green card.

It appears that 90 Day Fiance’s Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos are still going strong

So, with all of the roadblocks in their relationship, are Clayton and Anali still an item off-camera?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Clayton and Anali follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign that the couple is still going strong.

While Anali has no photos of herself and Clayton in her IG feed, Clayton has uploaded several of them together in recent months.

What solidifies their relationship status, however, is a report from Starcasm.

The outlet revealed that Clayton and Anali are officially husband and wife per court records they obtained.

The lovebirds got hitched in the US on August 18, 2023, and a local Methodist pastor officiated their ceremony.

Depending on the timing of filming, 90 Day Fiance viewers may get to see Clayton and Anali’s wedding play out this season, too.

In the meantime, there is still more drama to come in their storyline this season, and we’ll be watching it all unfold.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.