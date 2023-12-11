Are 90 Day Fiance alums Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together? Here’s what we know

It’s been a minute since we heard anything from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day alums Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca.

The couple made their reality TV debut during Season 5 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Before the Days, and their relationship immediately fascinated audiences.

American native Ben, a 52-year-old former pastor and divorced father of four, met Mahogany, a 22-year-old Peruvian native, on social media.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans were critical of Ben and Mahogany’s age difference; some even believed Mahogany was catfishing Ben.

Red flags riddled their relationship, and they faced plenty of ups and downs, but still, they went through with getting engaged in August 2022.

Ben and Mahogany’s engagement shocked 90 Day Fiance viewers, and their social media activity even hinted they might have already become husband and wife.

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca’s social media activity raises a lot of questions

However, in the past year, Ben and Mahogany have seemingly gone radio silent online, and it’s unclear whether they’re still an item.

The duo created a joint YouTube channel earlier this year, where they announced their engagement, but it’s since been marked private.

Mahogany is nowhere to be found on Instagram, and as for Ben, there is an Instagram user with the handle @benrathbun90day who is either Ben or his impersonator.

However, some recent activity on the Instagram account has us scratching our heads. If the IG feed does indeed belong to Ben, it looks as though there is trouble in paradise.

An Instagram user claiming to be Ben tells 90 Day Fiance viewers that he and Mahogany have broken off their engagement

In the post seen below, @benrathbun90day uploaded a black-and-white selfie of Ben, who lifted up his t-shirt to capture his physique for the shot.

An Instagram user claiming to be Ben said he and Mahogany broke off their engagement. Pic credit: @behrathbun90day/Instagram

The photo didn’t include any caption and wasn’t geotagged, but @benrathbun90day did interact in the comments section.

When one of his followers congratulated him on his and Mahogany’s engagement, @benrathbun90day replied, “Not engaged [anymore].”

Will Mahogany and Ben return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

The last we heard from Mahogany regarding her and Ben’s relationship was in an Instagram Story in which she teased a future appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

During a Q&A in April 2023, Mahogany was asked whether she and Ben were still together.

In response, the South American native wrote, “You will know guys on TV soon.”

Whether or not we’ll hear from Ben and Mahogany again on TLC remains to be seen. But there are four new 90 Day Fiance spinoffs coming to the network in the next several months, as Monsters and Critics recently reported, so it’s not entirely out of the question.

Perhaps we’ll see Ben and Mahogany’s storyline play out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? … or, if they’ve split, their next appearance could be on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance Season 10 airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.