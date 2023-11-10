April Carter drops ‘Jen vs Rishi bombshell’ amid claims she’s now dating the model

Rishi Singh publicly announced his split from Jen Boecher a few days ago, but the news has since caused a domino effect of new revelations.

After the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star told the world that the engagement was off but that they are still friends, Jen called bulls**t on that!

Jen shared her side of the story and spilled the tea about Rishi’s current love life — claiming he was dating another TLC personality to get back on TV.

Jen didn’t name the person, but all signs point to 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise star Dr. April Carter, who has since released a video about the situation.

In a post titled “Jen vs Rishi Bombshell,” April slammed Jen and accused her of being upset with Rishi for a different reason.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to her, Jen was the one who had plans to return to TV and wanted to keep up the facade of a relationship with Rishi despite dating someone else before she broke up with him.

April didn’t hold back in the clip, which she captioned, “Jen & Rishi – No BS, just real facts. 💣 Jen opened the door, I’m closing it!”

April Carter drops bombshells about Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh’s relationship

April Carter is not happy that she was dragged into the breakup drama between Rishi and Jen, although, to be fair, her name was never mentioned — at least not by Jen.

In the video, April said she was not involved in Rishi and Jen’s breakup or his decision to share the news publicly.

“I had nothing to do with them breaking up. I had nothing to do with him making the post.,” declared April, who noted that Jen wasn’t too happy about that.

“The b**ch was pissed, okay, she was mad,” said April, who explained that Jen and Rishi were set to appear on 90 Day Diaries, so the breakup news messed up those plans.

“One, that affects their filming, and two, I think she wanted to publicly make it look like she and him were still together,” said April.

In the clip, she called the 48-year-old “super manipulative” and claimed that Jen has been sending her “long a** audio messages.”

She also said Jen wanted to fly to India to visit Rishi and take photos to continue the charade of their romance, but Rishi told her no.

Did April Carter confirm a romance with 90 Day Fiance star Rishi Singh?

The lengthy video was posted on April’s Instagram page, and while it’s clear she and Rishi are in contact, she did not confirm or deny their relationship.

However, April addressed the claims that the 33-year-old would propose to her so they could appear on another show.

“Him telling her that he’s gonna propose to me, and we’re gonna get married, that s**t’s new to me,” she confessed. “I’m not really sure if that’s true.”

Before ending the clip, April declared, “At the end of the day, we’re all single, who cares? Why do you care who I date?”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.