Apple Watts update: Love & Hip Hop star still hospitalized after severe car accident — Here’s what we know

New updates on Apple Watts’ car accident have been released. Pic credit: VH1

We now have updated information about the current state of VH1 reality star Apple Watts’s condition. As we reported last week, Apple was on life support after a serious car accident while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Apple starred in Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as an aspiring rapper. Apple was traveling on the highway last week in Baker, CA when her Mercedes collided with a Ford F250 pickup truck, causing her vehicle to flip multiple times and catch on fire.

What do we know about Apple’s condition?

Sources close to Apple told TMZ the car accident left her with 2 breaks in her neck, a shattered arm, and she also suffered a brain injury.

It is reported that Apple is able to breathe on her own, but she’s still receiving oxygen in hopes it helps with the healing process.

TMZ also reports that Apple still has not opened her eyes or been able to verbally communicate. However, Apple’s medical staff are doing all they can for her. She underwent a successful surgery Tuesday night on her neck.

A Twitter update was posted about Apple by Sweet Tea The Blog.

#AppleWatts has had a successful neck surgery. She is still breathing on her own and has not opened her eyes yet. Her loved ones are hopeful for recovery ❤️‍🩹 #Praying #Apple

Credit to HU pic.twitter.com/OHIYokNz8y — Sweet Tea The blog (@SweetTeaTheblog) March 30, 2022

The Shade Room reported last week that Apple’s sister confirmed she was in a car accident and seriously injured.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Who is rapper Apple Watts and what is known about her life?

Apple’s birth name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts, and she is a model, rapper, and video vixen. She endured a rough childhood growing up in the foster care system in South Central Los Angeles.

She rose to fame as a stripper, which led to a brief stint in pornography under the name “Ms. Apple Bottom.” She found fame after starring in multiple music videos from top hip hop artists, most famously the video for Wicked by rapper Future.

She joined Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in the fifth season, which showed her struggle to go from a successful stripper to a chart-topping rapper. The show also documented her life as a single mother to three kids – Richard, Kali, and Miyaki, from previous relationships.

Her rap career was briefly directed by famous manager Shun Love, who attempted to steer her away from stripping and street life.

The difficult relationship with her father, John Watts was also explored in the show. The two did not have a relationship after Apple was born, and she and John reconnected while on the show.

During the season, he attempted to be more involved in her life. In the season’s finale, Apple discovered from a DNA test that the two aren’t actually biologically related. John admitted he was already aware that Apple was not his biological daughter, and she eventually cut all ties with him.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood is currently on hiatus on VH1.