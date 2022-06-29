Another Bachelor Nation baby is on the way

Nikki Ferrell is pregnant. Pic credit: @nikki_ferrell/Instagram

There have been a lot of engagements, marriages, babies, and breakups in the past few months in The Bachelor franchise, and now, another Bachelor Nation baby is going to be added to that list.

While Nikki Ferrell hasn’t been a name The Bachelor fans have heard in a while, she made her debut back in 2014 on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season.

However, the nurse and one of the least favorite Bachelors in the history of the show according to fans, didn’t make it. Shortly after their split, Nikki started dating her lifelong friend, Tyler VanLoo.

Now, married since 2016 with some bumps along the road, the duo is expecting their first child together and Nikki has documented her first baby bump for all to see.

The Bachelor’s Nikki Ferrell and her husband are expecting a child together

Nikki recently took to her Instagram page to announce her news and show fans a baby bump.

She captioned her picture by saying, “A little over halfway there and the only thing I’m craving is a glimpse of my abs again (blue heart).”

Seeing her add a blue heart has fans wondering, too, if the duo knows they are having a boy, or if maybe she is hoping for one, or even speculating if she’s trying to throw people off by including it.

Bachelor Nation alums and fans shower Nikki with love

Andi Dorfman, who was on The Bachelor with Nikki during Juan Pablo’s season and made headlines and history for telling him off and walking out on him, was the first to comment on Nikki’s news.

She wrote, basically stating she knew this prior to the announcement, “Still ridiculously (fire flame emoji) and so happy for y’all!!!! Glad the rest of the world gets to celebrate this joy too now! (kissing face emoji).”

The next person to offer her congrats was another fellow alum, Courtney Robertson, who was seen as a villain on Ben Flajnik’s season of The Bachelor, yet still won his heart and final rose.

Courtney exclaimed, “Nikki!!!! Congratulations mama, I hope you’re feeling like a million. So so happy for you.”

Amanda Stanton, yet another alum from Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, stated Congratulations to Nikki. Amanda has been planning her own wedding lately and has two girls of her own.

Pic credit: @nikki_ferrell/Instagram

As Nikki goes through the second half of her pregnancy, and her labor and delivery, Bachelor Nation fans continue to wish her the best for a healthy pregnancy and baby when the time comes.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.