Anny Francisco claps back at ‘hateful’ critic and defends ‘beautiful’ Darcey Silva

Anny Francisco had a tense online exchange with a hateful critic, and it was in defense of Darcey Silva.

The Darcey & Stacey star didn’t do anything to spur the rude interaction on her page, all she did was post a photo, but it was enough to cause drama.

Darcey’s post was riddled with nasty comments about her appearance after she shared a glamorous image of her face.

However, Anny sent her fellow 90 Day Fiance cast mate some love and commented that Darcey was “beautiful.”

That didn’t sit well with some Instagram users, who made it a point to call out the Dominican Republic native for calling Darcey beautiful.

However, Anny refused to be bullied by the naysayers, and she clapped back at one commenter and defended Darcey.

Anny Francisco says Darcey Silva is ‘beautiful’

Darcey Silva posted a glamorous photo on her Instagram page that showed a close-up of her face as she showed off oversized lips and bold lashes.

“On my own frequency…Just watch me,” the newly minted Mrs Rusev captioned the post.

Darcey Silva shares a glam photo. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

As usual, the post racked up thousands of comments, and most of them were not very nice. That is until Anny jumped into the mix and added a sweet sentiment, writing, “Super bella,” translated as “Super beautiful.”

Anny got some love from Darcey in response as she posted a slew of hearts underneath the comment.

Comments from Darcey Silva’s IG post. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The Darcey & Stacey star appreciated the lovely compliment, but the critics did not.

90 Day Fiance star Anny Francisco claps back at ‘hateful’ critic

A few Instagram commenters turned on Anny for calling Darcey beautiful and accused her of lying to the Darcey & Stacey star about her appearance.

One commenter tagged Anny and said, “Anny On god don’t lie to him. you gotta be kidding me.”

However, Anny clapped back and defended her words, asking the woman, “@yashi_yashi what’s the problem I can’t comment don’t you see that she has nothing wrong she is a very beautiful and very good person so stop being so hateful,” she added.

Anny claps back in defense of Darcey Silva. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Interestingly, many others expressed the same sentiment, and one commenter defended the critic, telling Anny that people are not being “hateful,” they’re just being “real.”

“She didn’t have to do that much to her face,” reasoned the commenter. “Without NOTHING they were beautiful… We’re not bad for telling the truth.”

Check out the interaction and tell us who you’re siding with below.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.