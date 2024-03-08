Annemarie Wiley doubles down on her 8.5 rating after run-in with RHOBH viewer

Annemarie Wiley got some heat this season for proudly accepting the 8.5 rating she received from her husband, Marcellus Wiley.

However, despite the criticism from fans of the show who believe she should’ve been offended by that number, Annemarie is wearing her rating like a badge of honor.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tackled the topic again, after a recent run-in with a viewer while out in public.

Annemarie also brings her social media followers into the conversation, explaining why she’s perfectly happy with that number.

You’ll remember earlier in the season when the nurse anesthetist made the surprising admission in one of her confessionals as she revealed why her husband fell in love with her.

“He’s like, ‘You’re not a ten in looks, you’re not a ten as an athlete, you’re not a ten in brains. But you are a solid 8.5 at everything you do…not a lot of people can say that.’”

Annemarie Wiley tells RHOBH viewers she’s happy with her 8.5 rating

The RHOBH newbie recently got recognized by a fan of the show while at CVS, and she recounted the incident on social media.

“This woman comes up to me, and she’s like, ‘Are you really okay with being an eight and a half?’ And I bust out laughing, and I was like, Yes, yes I am.”

The 40-year-old reasoned that the perfect ten doesn’t exist because you can also do better and be better.

“There’s no such thing as being perfect like there’s always room for improvement, there’s always room for growth,” explained Annemarie. “There’s always room for creating a better version of yourself.”

“It’s okay not to be perfect; you don’t need to be a ten,” she added.

“Friends, what do you rate yourself 1-10❓Let’s discuss… ⬇️,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Annemarie Wiley rates her husband Marcellus at the RHOBH reunion

Meanwhile, it’s unsurprising that the 8.5 rating by Annemarie’s husband, Marcellus was also brought up at the RHOBH reunion.

The Season 13 newbie doubled down on accepting her grade, and she was asked to rate her husband as well.

Keeping it simple, the mom of three rated her hubby with the same score he gave her — an eight and a half.

Meanwhile, Marcellus is also laughing at the drama that has transpired from his innocent comment.

After his wife posted the video on Instagram discussing the topic, he laughingly commented, “Who said you’re not a 10!? 🤪.”

Pic credit: @annemariewiley/Instagram

After hearing Annmarie’s reasoning, would you be okay with being rated an 8.5?

Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.