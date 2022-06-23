Anna Redman shares her favorite things about Chris Bukowski 

Bachelor Nation’s Anna Redman found something special with Chis Bukowski. Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski are still going strong amid recent Bachelor Nation breakups.

It’s been a rough few days for Bachelor Nation couples as the two most recent Bachelorettes, Michelle Young and Katie Thurston, announced breakups.

Anna’s latest posts offered a more positive message regarding her relationship, as she listed her favorite things about Chris Bukowski.

Anna Redman calls Chris Bukowski her best friend

Anna Redman took to her Instagram stories for a Q&A with her followers.

One fan wanted to know more about Anna’s relationship with Bachelor Nation star Chris Bukowski and asked, “Favorite thing about Chris.”

Anna answered the question by sharing a video of herself taking a photo in the car as Chris hyped her up by telling her to “work it.” Anna wrote atop the video, “Every time I try to take a pic:” indicating Chris has a habit of offering Anna encouraging words.

Anna also wrote, “Idk if I have a favorite thing because I like every single thing about the man.”

Listing all Chris’s valuable roles in her life, Anna wrote, “He’s my cheerleader, best friend, lover, & support system all-in-one person.” Anna then tagged Chris Bukowski in the post and wrote, “@chrisjbukowski u rock.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Anna Redman debates spilling ‘all the tea’ on The Viall Files podcast

During Anna’s Q&A with fans, a follower suggested, “Not a question but u should go vials files!”

Anna replied, “One side of me wants to do a podcast and drop all the tea.”

Anna would have lots of insider insight and tea to spill, having been on both The Bachelor Season 25 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

However, Anna shared her desire also to distance herself from the franchise, writing, “The other wants to just move on and distance myself from it all since it f*cks with my head and my happiness.”

Anna then posed the question to her fans and acknowledged a previous episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, writing, “What do y’all think I should do?,” and in smaller print, “Lots of questions if I listened to Nick’s latest @viallfiles – yes I did and thanks for the nice words.”

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Anna concluded the post by tagging Nick Viall and expressing, “Maybe we make it happen.”

Time will tell if Anna goes on Nick’s podcast and spills franchise tea.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.