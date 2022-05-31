Anna Redman gets glammed up in sparkly pink for 26th birthday

Anna Redman exudes happiness on 26th birthday with Chris Bukowski. Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Anna Redman turned 26 over the weekend and celebrated with a glamorous ensemble and festive party.

The Bachelor Nation star shared her sparkling pink birthday outfit and photos with friends and followers from her event.

Anna also received a heartfelt birthday post from her Bachelor Nation boyfriend, Chris Bukowski.

Anna Redman lives it up for 26th birthday

Anna Redman took to Instagram to share several photos from her birthday celebration at TAO Chicago.

Anna channeled Barbie as she shined in a sparkling pink dress and a high ponytail for the party.

The first photo in the slide featured Anna smiling and raising a glass next to a sign that read “Happy Birthday, Anna” as Chris Bukowski smiled beside her.

Other photos in the post featured Anna and Chris dancing and showing lots of affection through kisses and embraces.

Anna referenced the birthday marquee from the first slide and captioned the post, “what the sign says !!”

In another post, Anna gave followers an even better view of her strapless sequined pink dress, glamorous makeup, and unique earrings.

Anna posed from the front and side in her dress, showing off her bronzed makeup, full brows, lashes, and hanging bow earrings.

Anna kept her caption simple, writing “26” with emojis.

Along with sharing photos, Anna also shared a video with her birthday cake covered in sprinkles, pink and white icing, and a single lit candle.

Anna captioned the post, “May Geminis are main characters.”

Anna received lots of love from friends, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars for her 26th birthday, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars Tammy Ly and Pieper James.

Victoria Paul commented, “happy late bday, babe!!!”

Ryan Marcelle commented, “Happy Birthday Anna, you look beautiful!”

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Abigail Heringer commented, “Everything about this look!!”

Serena Chew commented, “Happy Happy birthday gorgeous” and Blake Horstmann’’s girlfriend and Love is Blind star Giannina Gibelli wrote, “Happy birthday pretty lady! You’re killing it.”

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Chris Bukowski professes his love for Anna Redman on her birthday

Chris Bukowski isn’t as active on social media as Anna, but he took to Instagram to write a sweet post for Anna’s birthday.

Sharing several photos throughout he and Anna’s relationship, Chris opened the post with one of him and Anna kissing on her birthday.

Chris captioned the post, “Happy birthday beautiful! I’m so thankful for you and hope this is your best year yet. I love you ❤️ P.S. Since I don’t post on here often I’m also thankful for the opportunity to share some of these beauties.”

Happy birthday, Anna!

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.