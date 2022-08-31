Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski beam in black for wedding date

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski are still in love. Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski got dressed up for a recent wedding.

The pair wowed in black attire while highlighting their glowing skin in sunny pics.

Anna shared photos from their wedding outing, including classy black and white snapshots.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for photos and gave public displays of affection.

Followers loved Anna and Chris’ black wedding attire and took to the comments to express how great the couple looked.

Fans even expressed that the pair resembled the attractive Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski shine in black

Anna Redman took to her Instagram page to share a slideshow of stylish photos from her wedding outing with Chris Bukowski.

Anna wore a black strapless dress to the event with her blonde locks slicked back into a ponytail, and Chris wore a classic black and white suit.

In the opening shot, Anna and Chris smiled at the camera for a black and white picture. The two wore dark sunglasses with their formal attire.

The second photo saw Chris planting a loving kiss on Anna while they posed in front of a brick wall with stunning white flowers.

Anna and Chris looked glowy under the sun as they posed for a selfie on the third slide.

In the fourth photo, Chris and a woman chugged a drink, and Chris and Anna posed with other attendees in the following pics. The final images saw Anna and Chris beaming at one another and smiling for the camera while looking as in love as ever.

Anna captioned the post, “love™ Shout out to @acon5 & @erikaghaben for hosting such a beautiful wedding 🤍.”

Fans compare Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski to famous Hollywood couple

Anna and Chris received lots of compliments under Anna’s post, with a reoccurring comparison to famous couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

A follower wrote, “Honestly such a hot couple it’s insane.”

Another suggested the couple looked like models, asking, “Is this a Ralph Lauren ad?!”

One commenter wrote, “Thought this was Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds for a split second.”



Another fan shared, “I thought I was looking at a photo of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.”



Other fans were “obsessed” with the photos, with comments such as, “ICONIC,” “incredible,” “Obsessed with those earrings,” and “Obsessed with this photo!”

