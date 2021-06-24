Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Anna Duggar’s brother is reportedly courting Lacount and Maria Reber’s daughter Hannah


Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting.
Anna Duggar’s brother is allegedly courting the Reber daughter. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar residing with Lacount and Maria Reber is beginning to make a little more sense. 

He was put into their custody last month as he was granted bail but couldn’t reside at home. The couple agreed to house him. Along with that comes unlimited visitation between Josh and Anna and their six children. 

Now, it looks like there is a deeper connection than the Rebers just being members of the same church as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. 

David Keller is ‘getting to know’ Hannah Reber 

Over on the DuggarSnark Reddit, there has been an interesting discovery. A photo David Keller shared on Instagram introduces Hannah Reber to his followers. Both David and Hannah’s Instagram accounts are private, but the images match. 

In the caption, David gushes over getting to know Hannah and mentions, “God gives good Gifts,” as he quotes scripture. 

Why this is important may not make sense if you aren’t familiar with the Duggars and the families they know and are a part of. David Keller is Anna Duggar’s brother. That’s right. Her brother is courting the daughter of the Lacount and Maria, Josh’s guardians

The date the photo was posted wasn’t made clear, but speculation is the two had only begun courting recently, which lines up with when Josh was put into their custody in May. 

Josh Duggar’s trial 

Initially, Josh Duggar was set to stand trial beginning July 6, 2021. However, there was a request to postpone the trial by the defense until February 2022 last week. The prosecution has responded and agreed to give a three-month delay, claiming that anything more wasn’t necessary. 

The Rebers have to monitor everything that Josh does while in their care. He has a list of things he cannot do, including having access to the Internet and being around minor children other than his own.

Hannah Reber had been teaching piano lessons to children at home, and that had to be adjusted. Now, it appears she is involved with Anna Duggar’s brother, and it may be too coincidental. The relationship wasn’t mentioned publicly, which is even more strange. 

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. Will Hannah marry Nathan and be semi-connected to the Duggar family forever? How long will Josh continue to live with Lacount and Maria Reber as he awaits a decision on when his trial will begin?

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.

