Anna Duggar slammed by Duggar critics as she continues to stand by Josh

Anna Duggar remains by Josh Duggar’s side as he stands trial on child pornography charges.

She has continued to stand by her man throughout his various scandals, including his infidelity in 2015.

The two discussed the molestation of his sisters and a family friend ahead of tying the knot, and when she discussed that for her confessionals on Jill & Jessa: Counting On, her comments were cringy at best.

Now, Duggar critics are taking aim at Anna and her blind loyalty to Josh.

Duggar critcs call out Anna Duggar’s support of Josh

As Josh Duggar continues to stand trial, Anna Duggar remains in the courtroom’s front row. She has shown up, walking hand-in-hand with him, every day since the pretrial began last week.

Social media has lit up with critiques of Anna, especially given the seriousness of what Josh is charged with.

One critic tweeted, “I don’t know how Anna Duggar could live with let alone have her children sleep around that disgusting pig of a person she calls her husband. She’s disgusting too.”

Another said, “Wow, it’s SICK that you would stick by your husband after what we’ve learned. I hope CPS places your kids in a safe home.”

Yet another critic tweeted, “I find it so gross seeing Anna Duggar walk in the court holding Josh’s hands…. You have children, little girls, and you can still stand by him after everything coming out in court ??? No ew no not okay”

Josh Duggar trial update

As day four of testimony is underway, Bobye Holt took the witness stand. She had testified at the pretrial hearing last week, and the prosecution called her again today.

Anna Duggar sat in the front row as Bobye told the court about the confessions Josh Duggar had told her about the molestation of four young girls. This happened when he was a teenager, over two decades ago, but was permitted into evidence in his child pornography trial.

Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar are also on the list of possible witnesses to testify, though they have not yet taken the stand. Derick Dillard has been in court for some of the testimony so far, along with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

The trial is supposed to last for a few more days, and then, the verdict will come down on whether Josh Duggar is guilty. Until then, Anna Duggar will remain by her husband’s side and at the center of high criticism for showing him support.