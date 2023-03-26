Big Brother 20 alum Angela Rummans celebrated her birthday with an emotional message.

Earlier this week, the former BB20 houseguest had her birthday and received a lot of love from friends and followers.

“Appreciation post: Just wanted to say thanks for all the birthday love,” begins a post that Angela wrote this weekend.

“Rarely do I write emotional novel posts…Reflecting on the past year I’m overwhelmed with emotions. The highs were high and the lows were well…low,” Angela continued.

She then speaks about how much she appreciates the people who have stuck with her over the past five years.

The heartfelt message even has a quote attributed to Winston Churchill and was also used in the film, The Dark Knight.

“I hope that by witnessing my journey I’m able to remind you that it’s always darkest before the dawn,” Angela wrote.

In addition to the note that Angela wrote to her friends, family, and followers, she also attached two photos to show off her beauty.

Those images and her full post are shared below, which has received much support in its first few hours.

Big Brother fans first got to know Angela as a member of the BB20 cast. During that Summer 2018 season, she finished in fourth place and voted for Tyler Crispen to win. Kaycee Clark got the title that year, though.

After Big Brother 20, Angela and Tyler got engaged, but the relationship recently ended.

More Big Brother news

A new season of Big Brother arrives on CBS this summer.

The Big Brother 25 cast will be announced later this spring or early in the summer, with the expectation that some fresh faces will be along for the ride.

The producers had a successful BB25 open casting call where former houseguests showed up as support. One applicant was reportedly removed due to their intoxication.

Elsewhere, BB21 winner Jackson Michie got engaged. He had been in a showmance with Holly Allen from that season, but their relationship ended.

And speaking of successful Big Brother showmances, Nicole Franzel and Jordan Lloyd celebrated their weddings in fun posts.

For fans interested in watching Angela Rummans play Big Brother, all episodes from the BB20 are available for streaming on Paramount+. That site is also where fans can watch all previous seasons of the show.

Angela was also a part of The Challenge USA Season 1, where she competed against many people from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Big Brother 25 will air in the summer of 2023 on CBS.