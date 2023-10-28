Angela Deem under fire for collaborating with Asuelu Pulaa after he did Kalani Faagata dirty

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers are puzzled while figuring out why Angela Deem is getting chummy with Asuelu Pulaa.

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, we learned that Asuelu is a serial cheater.

Kalani Faagata exposed Asuelu for cheating on her at least a dozen times throughout their marriage.

Eventually, Kalani was fed up with Asuelu hooking up with other women, and she told him she wanted a divorce.

Throughout her ordeal at the resort, Angela has stuck by Kalani’s side, showing her support and chastising Asuelu’s actions.

In fact, off-screen, Kalani even dubbed Angela one of her “favorite humans,” gushing over Angela for being “extremely kind” and admitting that she is thankful to be her friend.

So the fact that Angela is buddy-buddy with Asuelu all of a sudden seems like a stab in the back to Kalani and has 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers scratching their heads and lashing out at the “sexy MeeMaw.”

Angela Deem teams up with Asuelu Pulaa online despite being Kalani Faagata’s friend

On Instagram, Angela uploaded a video of herself and Asuelu collaborating for what appeared to be a battle on TikTok.

Angela appeared on the left side of the screen while Asuelu appeared on the right side of the screen as the song Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys played as the background music.

“THE BATTLE BEGINS @asuelupulaa love you #QUEENOFME,” Angela wrote in the caption of her video.

In the comments section, Angela received backlash from 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers who have watched Asuelu’s despicable actions, calling out the 57-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers put Angela on blast for supporting Aseulu

“Now Angela girl….I thought u was a girls girl,” wrote one of her critics.

Another lashed out and asked, “How you love someone that did your ‘friend’ so dirty…”

Angela is under fire for supporting Asuelu. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

“The two stick together like flies on 💩💩😠,” read another comment from one of Angela’s disparagers, with another calling her “delulu.”

Angela has stirred up plenty of controversy while in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

How she treats her overseas husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and her castmates has rubbed viewers the wrong way, and fans of the franchise have been calling for her to be fired for her behavior.

The revelation that Asuelu cheated on Kalani multiple times didn’t bode well for him, either.

Asuelu’s infidelity became too much for Kalani to bear

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Kalani has shared more about the new man in her life, Dallas Nuez.

We suspect that Kalani won’t hard launch their relationship until this season of 90 Day: The Last Resort ends, but she has provided plenty of clues about their romance in recent months.

And, although Asuelu has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism for cheating, Kalani hasn’t exactly been let off the hook by 90 Day Fiance fans.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers put Kalani on blast for continuing a romantic and sexual relationship with Dallas, her “hall pass,” while trying to work on her marriage with Asuelu.

Now that we know Kalani wants a divorce from Asuelu, however, will it change her critics’ views about her? This season isn’t quite over yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how Kalani and Asuelu’s storyline plays out.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.