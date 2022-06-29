Angela Deem shows off her body transformation with low-cut swimsuit

Angela Deem showed off her body transformation to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem appears to have been feeling herself and how far she has come physically because she shared a transformational appreciation post with 90 Day Fiance fans.

Using her TikTok, Angela made a short two-image clip video that showed fans what she looked like before her massive changes versus the way she looks now.

To highlight the impressive glow-up that she also reshared on Instagram, Angela posted a stunning mirror selfie where she was wearing a low-cut one-piece swimsuit that showed off her new breasts and slimmer body.

Angela touted her physical success as the best thing she ever did for herself and used hashtags including “#LIFESTYLYCHANGE.”

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, viewers watched Angela undergo bariatric surgery as well as a breast reduction. Since then, Angela has had her breasts enlarged along with other cosmetic procedures.

Angela Deem stunned in a low-cut bathing suit to show off her transformation

The song “Forever Young” played in the background.

The video also had the phrase, “A QUEENS JOURNEY,” over it.

In the caption, Angela wrote, “BEST THING I EVER DID FOR MYSELF…GLORY TO GOD…#LIFESTYLECHANGE #MYJOURNEY.”

Angela Deem has faced backlash for some of her promotions

Angela was called out by 90 Day Fiance critics on social media in the past for plugging weight loss tea and attributing it to her dramatic results when viewers already knew she had surgery.

Many 90 Day supporters and critics of Angela alike shared the same complaint about her false advertising, but Angela never responded.

Angela also garnered a lot of negative attention when she took her promotions to the next level by advertising adult toys. Her ad on Instagram came with a very risque photo that many believed showed more than they wanted to see of Angela.

Darcey Silva has also been slammed by the 90 Day audience for promoting weight loss products when it has been widely known that she has had surgeries to get “snatched.”

