Angela Deem shows off her bikini body to 90 Day Fiance fans

On social media, Angela Deem recently showed off her skin to 90 Day Fiance fans. The 56-year-old meemaw posted a TikTok video that featured several photos of herself in a bikini in a pool.

Angela has always been very active online, but this is the first time she’s shared a bikini bod photo with 90 Day fans. Angela reshared the video on Instagram with the comments turned off.

90 Day viewers watched Angela undergo a total body transformation in Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. She got bariatric surgery and a breast reduction, resulting in her losing around 100 pounds.

During the Tell All for Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, viewers got an eyeful of Angela’s body after she showed up in a revealing red jumpsuit and flashed her husband, Michael Ilesanmi’s Aunt Lydia. At that Tell All, viewers discovered that Angela had breast enlargement surgery.

Viewers also accidentally saw more of Angela when she flashed the camera during her time on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

Angela has also not been shy about sharing her cosmetic procedures on social media, including multiple rounds of Botox and lip fillers that she’s gotten.

Angela Deem shares bikini video with 90 Day Fiance fans

Angela uses TikTok a lot these days and can usually be found posting dancing videos on the social media platform.

However, she recently changed it up and posted a video that showed three different pictures of herself in a tube-top bikini with short bottoms. She posed in a pool as she had her arms outstretched in all three photos.

A song played in the background of the video that highlighted Angela having fun in the sun and showcasing her upper body.

Angela reshared the TikTok video to her Instagram but kept the comments turned off.

Angela Deem talked to a dentist about her teeth on 90 Day Diaries

Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries featured Angela as she embarked on a quest to try and fix her teeth. She traveled from her home in Georgia to Beverly Hills to consult an oral surgeon on how they could help her.

Angela took out the false teeth she had on her upper and lower jaw to reveal that she only had a few teeth left and the doctor remarked that those were rotting out.

After assessing Angela’s situation, the doctor let Angela know that he would be able to help her by doing a hybrid mix between dental implants and dentures.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.