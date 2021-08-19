Angela Deem shares a throwback from the 80s and it’s everything

Angela Deem dared to show off her rocker look with a cute throwback. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? superstar Angela Deem is sharing a throwback to the 1980s on her Instagram.

Angela was a rocker

The meemaw showed off her dark brown hair as she sat in the driver’s side of the car she was in. The 90 Day Fiance star shared that she was on her way to a Bon Jovi concert.

The Living On A Prayer crooner has a big fan in Angela, who captioned her photo by writing, “The 80s lady Lol.” The concert took place in Jacksonville, Fl.

In the throwback photo, Angela looked utterly unrecognizable. The TLC personality sported dark oversized shades and an all-black outfit.

Her hairstyle looked very reminiscent of a mullet, with a party in back, business in the front attitude. Angela was smiling at a male friend who sported a white crop top.

The 80s strike back

The 55-year-old wore a rosy shade of blush and mimicked the 80s fashion style. It was nice for fans to see a picture of Angela from back in the day. The reality TV star is well aware that she has rubbed viewers the wrong way.

Pic credit: @DeemAngela/Instagram

Angela’s aggressive attitude has been called into question more than once, and the new picture could be a bold move to make her more likable, showing that over the years, people change.

Viewers have mentioned more than once that Angela should go back to a more natural look, especially after she appeared on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with an I Dream of Jeannie ponytail and freshly bleached hair.

But it looks like Angela has yet to heed the fashion advice from her followers. A picture can say a thousand words, and in this flashback from 1989, it screams that Angela was all about having fun.

Angela Deem still likes to party

Some viewers would argue that not much has changed for the Georgia peach who is often seen in Las Vegas hanging out with Debbie Johnson or out in Beverly Hills drinking with Jax Taylor.

Angela stormed out of the tell-all after information came to the surface that she hung out with Dr. Obeng at his birthday party, and he later drove her home after falling ill.

Angela did not appreciate being called out by Aunt Lydia and not only cursed Michael and his family out but flashed the entire audience in protest. We wonder if Jon Bon Jovi has any memories of a 24-year-old Angela flashing at his concert?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.