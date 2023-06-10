Angela Deem sends love to her fans in a miniskirt and heels

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem showed off a polished new look in a recent video.

The 58-year-old Hazlehurst, Georgia native gave modeling a shot in a recent photoshoot.

Angela shared a video from the shoot on Instagram, as she worked it in front of the camera.

In the Reel, Angela was clad in a hot pink cropped jacket, a white tank, and a colorfully printed miniskirt that showed plenty of leg and highlighted her trimmer-than-ever waistline following her weight-loss surgery in 2021.

Angela paired her ensemble with taupe-colored strappy heels and wore her signature bleached blonde hair down in a side part, a change from her typical high ponytail.

The TLC star took direction from the photographer in the video, who told Angela where to position her arms and how to stand in the photos.

Angela provided no details about the photo shoot but captioned her video, “Hi Queens just sending love to you all.”

More than 12,000 of Angela’s 739,000 Instagram followers tapped the like icon, and thousands headed to the comments section, leaving a mixture of complimentary and deprecating remarks.

Angela Deem receives praise and criticism from 90 Day Fiance cast members and viewers

Several of Angela’s fellow 90 Day Fiance and reality TV stars showed up to shower Angela with some love.

Kimberly Menzies and Paola Mayfield told Angela she looked “amazing,” while Ashley Martson wrote, “Hottie.”

Angela’s supporters left comments on her post. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Marcia “Brazil” Alves noted how “HOOOOOOT” Angela looked, Tom Brooks’ lady love, Mariah Fineman, penned, “Like Tom Ford said ‘Fuk&$G Fabulous,” and Joe Maldonado, aka Joe Exotic, commented, “Sexy.”

However, there were plenty of disparaging declarations too.

One such comment read, “Where’s the vomit button.”

Angela was also met with her fair share of criticism. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

“Boney old legs and straw hair,” wrote another critic.

One of Angela’s detractors wrote that she’s shaped like a “saltine,” and another Instagram user commented, “Someone get Mamaw something to cover up with… Geez-there goes my appetite.”

What is Angela doing to stay busy outside of 90 Day Fiance?

Although Angela hasn’t appeared on the 90 Day Fiance franchise since Season 7 of Happily Ever After?, it’s been rumored that the controversial cast member will appear in a spinoff which she filmed earlier this year, rumored to be a couples’ retreat.

While not filming for reality TV, Angela has worked in the medical industry, previously holding down a job as a nursing assistant in hospice.

Since her debut on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2, Angela has expanded her career, also adding social media influencer to her resume and recording personalized videos on Cameo.

Angela has also become a Plexus ambassador, perhaps what has helped her keep the weight off following her weight-loss surgery.

In a recent Instagram post shared earlier this month, Angela wrote in the caption, “Gut health, hair, skin, nails, vitamins, and hydration… whatever you need Plexus offers it. I am in my first month and genuinely see a difference.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.