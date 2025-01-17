Angela Deem returns to The Maury Show with relationship advice

Angela Deem returned to the place where she first got her start on TV, The Maury Show, this time doling out advice about relationships.

We are going to take this one with a grain of salt, as the saying goes because Angela is no expert on relationships.

We’ve witnessed her disastrous marriage to Michael llesanmi play out over the years, and its inevitable demise came as no surprise to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Many warned the Nigerian native not to marry the outspoken TLC star, but the warnings went on deaf ears.

After Michael tied the knot and later moved to the U.S., he soon realized what it was like to live with Angela, and he didn’t want to do that for the rest of his life.

In 2024, he pulled a disappearing act, leading her to think that he had gone missing and was in danger.

Michael was found safe but told police that he didn’t want his wife to know his whereabouts.

There was no going back from that, and now we’re waiting to see how their contentious divorce will play out.

Angela Deem makes a special appearance on The Maury Show

The Maury Show has been off the air for quite some time, but the show’s reopened its doors for a special guest.

Angela revisited the studio for a quick chat with the infamous Maury Povich, and they took a stroll down memory lane.

Maury, strangely enough, called the 59-year-old an expert on love and relationships—let that sink in—and asked her to share relationship advice.

“The most important thing I want to tell my queens is, run,” Angela exclaimed. “Run! There’s no such damn thing nowadays as romance.”

The controversial 90 Day Fiance star also explained why her love life is not going well with the men she meets, claiming, “I think I intimidate them.”

We can think of several other words to replace “intimidate,” but hey, we listen, and we don’t judge.

The 90 Day Fiance star has a long history with Maury Povich

Angela was a guest on The Maury Show four times before getting cast on 90 Day Fiance and she credits Maury with giving her a start on TV.

During their short chat, she thanked the 86-year-old as they discussed how her dramatic 2015 appearance got the ball rolling for her career on TLC.

“It did something, and it’s all because of you,” Angela told Maury.

“This is where I started, your show. I’ve been with you four times. I’ve been on your show, and it opened doors for me.”

Check out Angela’s return to The Maury Show below.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.