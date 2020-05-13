Angela Deem partnered with Boom Bod: 90 Day Fiance star clearly enjoys Photoshop too

Angela Deem has been working hard to look younger for her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

She had quite a bit of work done on her face, neck, and chest to remove the signs of aging and now, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is trying to lose weight too.

Now, Angela is turning to a weight loss supplement that has grown in popularity with the 90 Day Fiance cast and other reality TV stars who often promote Boom Bod on their Instagram accounts.

It’s not clear yet if she’s doing this in a real effort to lose weight or to add some dollars to her account balance. The Before the 90 Days star could possibly be pushing Boom Bod for both reasons.

Angela Deem shows off weight loss but was photo altered?

Angela Deem is showing off her progress on the social media platform with claims she is seeing progress. That is fantastic, and we’re not here to body shame Angela in any way.

However, it’s impossible to pass by this post and not comment on the clear Photoshop job done here.

In a closeup of Angela Deem’s bare belly, which she showed off while posing with her Boom Bod for the ‘Gram, there isn’t a single freckle, dent, wrinkle or stretch mark to be seen.

Even those with the flattest of abs don’t tend to have their entire midsection look completely the same shade with no variation at all.

In fact, we had to look close to make sure that Angela wasn’t wearing a nude-colored garment like a piece of shapewear to hold it all together.

It’s also worth noting that Angela’s belly is several shades different than her face, neck, and everything else exposed in the photo.

Is she really that pale and perfectly the same shade, or is this the work of photo editing to make Angela’s abdomen appear smoother than it really is?

Angela and Michael update

As most 90 Day Fiance fans know, right now there is no immigration happening, which means that Michael is still stuck in Nigeria even though he and Angela were married late last year.

The pair are still planning to bring him to America, but the coronavirus pandemic is causing them to press pause. This is a huge issue since Angela was hoping to bear a child for Michael with that one last egg that was seen hanging on last season on Before the 90 Days.

Sadly, because of travel bans keeping U.S. citizens home as the pandemic continues, Angela can’t head to Nigeria to see her husband either.

Despite all of the obstacles that they still face, it’s safe to say that Angela and Michael are still doing better than Season 4 couple Lisa and Usman, who fans compared to them many times.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.