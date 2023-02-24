Angela Deem is ‘unstoppable’ in oversized sunglasses

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Angela Deem made a video to let her audience know she was “unstoppable.”

The 57-year-old meemaw has been in Los Angeles and posting more content on Instagram and TikTok.

In one such TikTok video that Angela reshared on Instagram, Angela appeared sitting down with white-rimmed oversized sunglasses on. She was in a wide-leg pose while wearing a pink dress that she had pushed down in the middle as she sat. She had her bleach-blonde hair in a high ponytail.

The image of Angela sitting down slid like a reel down the screen before the video cut to a selfie of Angela holding the sunglasses down and looking at the camera. She was wearing a number of gold necklaces in the shot.

The following picture in the video showed barefaced Angela taking a selfie, seemingly from bed. Next, an ad poster for an appearance Angela was making at “Double Eve Lounge” was shown.

The final shot of the video that had Unstoppable by Sia playing in the background was the original picture of Angela posing while sitting down.

For her caption, Angela shouted out herself and the song, saying, “ALL QUEENS ARE UNSTOPPABLE #HERETOALLQUEENS.”

These 90 Day Fiance stars want Angela to visit them in Southern California

Since Angela has been in LA and made her visit known to fans, she drew the attention of two 90 Day Fiance cast members.

Kimberly Menzies and Liz Woods landed in the comments of Angela’s LA arrival post to urge the TLC personality to visit them in San Diego.

Angela formed a connection with both women during the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela bonded with Kim over their wayward relationships with Nigerian men while Angela and Liz connected over Angela’s support for Liz after she had a tumultuous experience with Ed at the Tell All.

It seems relations between Angela, Kim, and Liz have kept up enough for both women to want to reunite with her.

What’s going on with Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi?

While Angela is having fun in Southern California, she is obviously without her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

Angela and Michael have been waiting for Michael’s spousal visa to get approved for years, and the pair have been carrying on over the long distance.

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers learned that Michael cheated on Angela. At the Tell All, Michael admitted to the cheating, but Angela said she still wanted to work on the relationship.

After the Tell All aired, Angela posted several TikTok videos doing duets with Michael, which signaled that they may have been in a better place. However, it’s unclear if those videos were throwbacks and if they were taken in America in Nigeria.

In February 2022, Michael’s Aunt Lydia said Michael’s visa had been approved, and he was going to America, but 90 Day Fiance fans have yet to see proof of that.

Michael does not have his own Instagram account, so viewers will likely have to look to Angela for more news if it gets dropped on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.