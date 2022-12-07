Angela Deem is asking 90 Day Fiance fans for money

Angela Deem has been requesting financial help from fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem recently asked her fans for money across several of her social media platforms.

The nature of the donation request had to do with the financial help needed by her daughter Skyla and her kids to help pay for a vet bill.

Angela originally made the post on her Facebook, which gave a link and directed fans to PayPal, where a total request of $6000 was being asked.

The TikTok and Instagram reshares Angela made of the Facebook post only included a screenshot of the dog in question with a cone around its head.

Below the image of the dog, the post reads, “Although she may jump up like nothing’s wrong. My baby is in critical condition. Praying for recovering! We miss her dearly.”

The PayPal information page for the donation request explains better what is going on with the dog in Angela’s family’s lives.

Angela Deem requesting money from fans for a cause

Angela’s TikTok and Instagram reshares may have been vague in addressing the reasons why she was requesting money, but her original posting source, Facebook, gave a link to the PayPal page.

On that platform, Angela described, “MY DAUGHTER AND GRAND KIDS DOG KAGAMZE GOT HIT BY BIG TRUCK AND THEN A ANOTHER SMALL TRUCK. HAD TO TAKE HER TO FLA FOR STABLUZING AND SPECIALIST. WELL THAT WAS WORTH EVERY PENNY OF OVER 6000.”

Angela said that the dog was stabilized and home but still needed surgery.

Angela ended by saying, “THE BILL IN FL PAID BUT IF ANDBODY CAN HELP SHE IS SO WORTH IT IN ADVANCE SKYLA AND HER KUDS THANK YOU MERRY XMAS HAPPY NEW YEA YEAR.”

Angela posts a lot on social media

Angela tends to share the majority of her posts on TikTok first and then reshare them on Instagram.

Recently, Angela has been posting up a storm with videos of her and her 90 Day Fiance husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

When she is not sharing videos with Michael, she shares videos of herself out dancing at bars or clubs.

She touts her promotional appearances and also plugs different advertisements for brands.

Angela has gotten heat for some of her deemed false promotions in the past, like when she advertised weight loss pills in relation to her slimming down when followers knew she had bariatric surgery.

