Angela Deem involved in late-night bloody brawl with her esthetician following lip sync contest

90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem got caught tossing paws with a friend in New York City.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Angela was in NYC to compete in the Reality Lip Sync: Battle of the Shows.

Angela’s performance caught the attention of the crowd, as she got nipply on stage, flashing her bare chest to the audience as the judges scored her performance.

Now, it appears that baring her bosom wasn’t the only controversy that Angela was involved in during her trip to The Big Apple.

Per The Sun, Angela got into a physical altercation with her friend and esthetician, Jennifer Anne Di Landro, of Dolce Aesthetics New York, and it was caught on camera by a fellow hotel patron.

The outlet reports that Angela and Jennifer got into a heated argument in their cab on the way back to their hotel following the show, and their disagreement turned physical as they entered the lobby of the establishment.

90 Day Fiance personality Angela Deem gets into a bloody brawl with her friend/injector Jennifer

Footage of the fight (seen below in a tweet uploaded by @SHABOOTY) shows Angela and Jennifer going at it shortly after 2:00 a.m. as they arrived in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn Midtown Park Avenue.

In honor of 5,000 members in the 90 day community!!! Here is an all new Angela hotel fight video in NYC (credit: The US Sun) #thelastresort #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/hAM7DCfXTf — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) August 2, 2023

At one point, Angela hovered over Jennifer as she seemingly attempted to put her in a choke hold on a sofa while pulling her hair. Jennifer could repeatedly be heard screaming, “Get the f**k off of me!” as a hotel employee intervened, trying to break up the fight.

Eventually, Angela and Jennifer went their separate ways. Still wearing in her minidress from the evening and with one breast hanging out of her ensemble, Angela carted her luggage toward the elevator as she continued to scream insults and obscenities at Jennifer.

“F**king mob, Housewives b**ch… You’ll always [wanna] be a star!” Angela shouted at Jennifer. “You’re just like Tonya. You’ll never gonna be a star b**ch, you’ll always wanna be a wannabe b**ch!”

As Angela continued her rant, she approached an unsuspecting couple who was watching in disbelief and asked them to help her to her room.

Jennifer uploaded a photo of herself and Angela posing with another female friend before they got into a heated argument that turned physical. Pic credit: @dolceaestheticsny/Instagram

NYPD showed up at the scene, questioning the women, and at one point, Angela ended up outside, barefoot on the sidewalk, as she told police officers, “I didn’t do s**t.”

Police officers and an ambulance were called to the hotel where Angela and Jennifer’s scuffle went down

Police spoke with The Sun and revealed that blood was drawn during Angela and Jennifer’s skirmish, which is why an ambulance also showed up at the scene. Reportedly, Jennifer’s jewelry scratched Angela’s skin, causing her to bleed.

Apparently, Angela “has thin skin, and she bleeds easily” due to the medications she takes.

Before their physical altercation, Angela tagged her esthetician and friend, Jennifer, in a photo while wearing a lip mask. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

According to a Public Information Officer for the NYPD, “Both individuals refused to give information to police. No one was arrested. Both refused medical attention.”

Jennifer says she and Angela have already kissed and made up

Jennifer also made a statement to The Sun, telling the outlet, “Angela and myself hold a close bond. Due to unfortunate events, things got heated.”

“No one hit each other – it was more pushes and shoves,” Jennifer continued. “It looks worse on video than what it was.”

Despite their fracas, Jennifer says she and Angela have since “discussed and cleared [their] friendship.”

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on TLC.