90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem stepped into the boxing ring for a shoutout while wearing a unique outfit.

The TLC personality didn’t seem like she was getting her exercise in based on the attire she chose. Her appearance in the ring was more of a promotion for a boxing gym in Southern California and its boxers, trainers, and coaches.

In her Instagram post, Angela was inside a boxing ring, squaring up with a man wearing a Mike Tyson caricature shirt.

Angela had her bleach-blonde hair tied up high with a curly ponytail cascading down her head and onto her shoulders.

She was turned to the side, wearing a bright red top resembling a sports bra. Her midsection was bare except for a white and red sweater tied around her waist.

On her bottom half, Angela wore form-fitting white jeans. On her feet, Angela had on open-toed heeled sandals.

Angela Deem’s fashion has changed in recent years

Angela’s in-the-ring outfit is on brand for the types of things she has been wearing the last few years.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Angela when she was on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Angela was overweight for the first few years she appeared in the franchise and was most famous style-wise for using her bra as a purse.

The now-57-year-old underwent bariatric surgery during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and subsequently lost around 100 pounds. She had breast reduction surgery at that time but has since undergone breast enlargement surgery.

Now that Angela has a transformed body, she has not been shy about wearing bold and risque outfits that often have open backs or plunging necklines.

Angela Deem does meet and greets with 90 Day Fiance fans

Angela has used her stardom to coordinate meet and greets with 90 Day Fiance fans.

One such event is coming up on March 24, in Southern California.

On her Instagram, Angela shared a flyer for the event, which will take place at Double Eve Lounge in Cathedral City, California. It’s a 21-and-over affair, and the flyer had a picture of Angela with a full face of makeup front and center.

Angela has appeared at other events in the US, including a Halloween 2022 party in New Orleans, where she did karaoke.

She has also attended parties with Hulk Hogan’s son Nick Hogan in Las Vegas and Florida.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.